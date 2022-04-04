Technology Other News 04 Apr 2022 Musk reveals 9.2% st ...
Technology, In Other News

Musk reveals 9.2% stake in Twitter, shares surge 26%

REUTERS
Published Apr 4, 2022, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2022, 4:50 pm IST
Musk owns 73.5 million Twitter shares, valuing his passive stake in the company at up to $2.9 billion based on the stock's Friday close
Telsa Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk. (AFP Photo)
 Telsa Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk. (AFP Photo)

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has built a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), a regulatory filing showed on Monday, potentially making him the biggest stakeholder in the micro-blogging site.

Twitter shares soared 26% in premarket trading after the filing, which comes close on the heels of Musk tweeting that he was giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform.

 

Shares of other social media firms, including Meta Platforms (FB.O) and Snapchat owner Snap Inc (SNAP.N), were also trading higher.

Musk owns 73.5 million Twitter shares, valuing his passive stake in the company at up to $2.9 billion based on the stock's Friday close. The shares are held by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust.

Musk, a prolific user of Twitter, has over 80 million followers on the site since joining in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements, including teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in regulatory scrutiny.

 

He, however, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late and has said the company is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free speech principles.

Meanwhile, Musk and Twitter's billionaire co-founder, Jack Dorsey, have had some common ground in terms of dismissing the so-called Web3, a vague term for a utopian version of the internet that is decentralized. read more

Musk is also the founder and CEO of SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: elon musk, twitter shares


Latest From Technology

While they were being built in-house so far, the demand to focus on new technology prompted VSSC to open the doors to private partners by adopting the Goco model. The two companies were selected after VSSC floated an expression of interest (EoI). — Twitter

Firms produce RF systems and Electromechanical Actuators at ISRO’s in-house facility

The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAMs) scored direct hits against high speed aerial targets at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur during the flight tests. (ANI File)

India successfully test-fires two more surface-to-air missiles off Odisha coast

A crucial advantage of the algorithm developed is that it eliminates the need for fancy equipment or an array of lenses to capture videos with depth. (Representational image/Pixabay)

IIT Madras, US Uty develop AI-based algorithms to enhance 3D effects in phone videos

The government put out a tweet seeking donations in cryptocurrencies, and people from across the globe contributed 9.9 million dollars in just 48 hours (It’s now above 20 million).

The Power of Scocial Media; A virtual weapon in modern warfare



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

WhatsApp to let users set all chats to disappear by default

WhatsApp has noted that turning on disappearing messages by default won't affect existing chats. (Photo: PTI/File)

Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19

The music streaming service said that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus. (Photo: AP/File)

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp services down globally

Users took to microblogging site Twitter to write about their issues in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown. (Representational Image: ANI)

Firms produce RF systems and Electromechanical Actuators at ISRO’s in-house facility

While they were being built in-house so far, the demand to focus on new technology prompted VSSC to open the doors to private partners by adopting the Goco model. The two companies were selected after VSSC floated an expression of interest (EoI). — Twitter

Netflix will reportedly make games available via App Store on iOS

While Netflix said it's working on an iOS version of the service, Apple's App Store policies will prevent Netflix from making games available from its app. (Twitter Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->