search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Amazon to buy Flipkart: Report

REUTERS
Published Apr 4, 2018, 9:20 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 9:47 am IST
A deal with Walmart is more likely to go through, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Walmart is in talks to buy a stake of over 40 per cent in Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon in Asia’s third-largest economy.
 Walmart is in talks to buy a stake of over 40 per cent in Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Amazon.com Inc may submit an offer here to buy Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, which is currently in talks with Walmart Inc for a stake sale, local daily Mint reported, citing sources.

A deal with Walmart is more likely to go through, according to people with knowledge of the matter, the report added.

 

Amazon declined to comment while Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Walmart is in talks to buy a stake of over 40 percent in Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The US retailer will buy a majority stake through a mix of primary and secondary share purchases in a deal that could value Flipkart at $21 billion, the Mint report said.

The deal with Walmart is expected to aid Flipkart in its fight against Amazon, which has committed to investing $5 billion in India as it expands aggressively, including into online grocery deliveries, which analysts tip as the next big battleground for the country’s e-commerce sector.

Flipkart, founded by former Amazon employees Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007, controls nearly 40 per cent of India’s online retail, ahead of Amazon, according to estimates by research firm Forrester.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

Tags: amazon, flipkart, walmart




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Weight-loss surgery leads to more divorces, marriages

Study found changes in relationship status were more common in those with larger weight loss. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

8GB RAM, 256GB storage, SD845 — OnePlus gives out almost everything

The phone is assured to perform effortlessly “while shooting in 4K or browsing Facebook.” (Photo: GizmoChina)
 

Saina Nehwal threatens

Saina Nehwal with her father Harvir Singh
 

Smartphone app might soon offer new way to measure blood flow

An experimental smartphone app might be an effective alternative to a traditional method of assessing circulation in people. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Gautam Gambhir slams ‘Under Nineteen’, ‘retard’ Shahid Afridi on J&K tweet

Gautam Gambhir said that Shahid Afridi's tweet on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir and his reference to United Nations was according to "his age bracket". (Photo: AFP)
 

Champions League: Ronaldo's bicycle kick goal helps Real Madrid bury Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in 10 consecutive Champions League games. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

The use of what are known as cellphone-site simulators by foreign powers has long been a concern. (Photo: AP)

The pirate life disappoints

There isn’t enough variety in terms of content to keep players coming back for more.

Facebook CEO justifies his advertising-supported business model

The CEO says the idea that Facebook doesn't care about its customers is

Intel Core i9 processor comes to mobile

The latest 8th-Gen Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processors for laptops are based on the Coffee Lake platform.

Microsoft enables digital payments services on Microsoft Kaizala

The UPI payment integration on Microsoft Kaizala works with all 86 banks that are already participating in UPI.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham