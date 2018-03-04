search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Vero: Hot Instagram alternative, but will it stick around?

AP
Published Mar 4, 2018, 9:36 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 9:36 am IST
Instagram users, with the end of chronologically displayed posts and the lack of granular privacy controls are flocking to Vero app.
Vero app, center, is displayed on an iPhone in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 Vero app, center, is displayed on an iPhone in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Instagram users fed up with the service becoming more and more such as Facebook are flocking to a hot new app called Vero.

Though Vero has been around since 2015, it surged to popularity in recent days, thanks in part to sudden, word-of-mouth interest from online groups and a frustration with the flood of ads, lack of privacy options and the recent end to the chronological ordering of posts in Instagram.

 

But hot new apps pop up and fizzle by the dozen, so it’s hard to tell if the latest fad is here to stay. There’s already rumbling frustration among users, who complain that the app is buggy and slow and who question its founder’s past.

Tags: instagram, social media, vero




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 Indian Premier League: Dinesh Karthik named Kolkata Knight Riders captain

Karthik, who has played for Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Lions (GL) in the past, has been a part of the Indian ODI and T20 side over the last one year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Dubai tests autonomous pods in drive for smart city

“The goal is to develop these two research vehicles,” Khaled al-Awadhi, director of Automated Collection Systems at the RTA, said.
 

iPhone X-style notch on a budget: Meet Oukitel U18

The notch houses a 13MP selfie camera, which can also do 2D facial recognition duties as well.
 

7 weirdest food from around the world you must try

We list 7 of the weirdest food from around the world. (Photos: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T vs Honor View 10: Which one holds better resale value after 3 months?

Both these smartphones are positioned in a price category that sees users frequently upgrading to the new model within the course of a few months to a year.
 

Mum earns thousands selling her breast milk to bodybuilders

She even has a website where men can approach for the milk. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

What is the 5G buzz all about?

While 4G operates on frequencies below 6GHz, 5G operates between 30 to 300GHz.

Zuckerberg sold nearly $500 million Facebook stock

The move is not a surprise, being part of Zuckerberg’s plan to expedite stock sales to fund the initiative he set up in December 2015 with his wife Priscilla Chan.

Facebook ends six-country test that split News Feed in two

The social media network decided to end the test and maintain one feed because people told the company in surveys they did not like the change, Adam Mosseri, head of the News Feed at Facebook, said in a statement.

Dubai tests autonomous pods in drive for smart city

Officials from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) displayed two cube-shaped vehicles built by US-based Next Future Transportation company in Italy as they spun around on a main street in Dubai.

‘Must spy on buses with Apple, Google workers’— Agencies
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham