search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Facebook says hackers did not use stolen logins on third-party sites

REUTERS
Published Oct 3, 2018, 7:57 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2018, 7:57 am IST
The announcement comes after Facebook last week disclosed its worst-ever security breach.
Facebook shares fell for a third day, dropping 1.9 per cent to $159.33. (Representational image)
 Facebook shares fell for a third day, dropping 1.9 per cent to $159.33. (Representational image)

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday that investigators have determined that hackers did not access other sites that use the social networking site’s single sign-on in a massive cyber attack that the company disclosed last week.

“We analysed third-party access during the time of the attack we have identified. That investigation has found no evidence that the attackers accessed any apps using Facebook Login,” said Guy Rosen, a Facebook vice president overseeing security, in a statement sent to Reuters.

 

The announcement comes after Facebook last week disclosed its worst-ever security breach, saying hackers had stolen login codes that allowed them to access nearly 50 million Facebook accounts.

Facebook shares fell for a third day, dropping 1.9 per cent to $159.33. Rosen had warned on a conference call that the hackers could have also accessed third-party websites and apps that allow users to access their accounts using Facebook logins.

Some security experts, including a former Facebook executive, said the company may have painted a dire, worst-case scenario when it disclosed the attack to ensure that compliance with strict new European Union privacy rules that took effect in late May.

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, imposes steep penalties if companies fail to follow rules that include a requirement that they disclose breaches within 72 hours of discovery. That is a tight window that security experts say does not give investigators adequate time to determine the impact of the breach.

“Interesting impact of the GDPR 72-hour deadline: Companies announcing breaches before investigations are complete,” former senior Facebook Chief Information Security Officer Alex Stamos said in a tweet.

The result is that “everybody is confused on actual impact, lots of rumours,” he tweeted, adding that “a month later, the truth is included in the official filing.”

The social networking company’s initial warning that the attackers may have accessed external accounts using Facebook Login was alarming because more than 42,000 websites use the service, according to estimates from researchers with the University of Illinois at Chicago. The warnings prompted some sites to launch their own investigations amid concern the attack could reverberate across the internet.

UK-based travel site Skyscanner and IKEA Group’s TaskRabbit, which provides home repairs and furniture assembly, said they would probe the potential impact on their customers. Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies said it has closed active sessions using Facebook login credentials as it investigated the matter.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: facebook, social media, data breach




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rs 1,997 crore spent on salaries, perks of MPs in 4 years

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced a 100 per cent salary hike for MPs in the Union budget 2018.
 

World’s first Hyperloop passenger capsule unveiled

In 2019, this capsule will be fully optimised and ready for passengers.
 

Scientists decode why too many choices hinder decision making

The fMRI scans showed brain activity in two regions while the participants were making their choices. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

96 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines, Trisha’s best-ever act in must-watch story

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in 96.
 

SBI vows to become plastic free organisation in one year

State Bank of India (SBI) on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary pledged to become a plastic-free organisation in the next 12 months as part of its sustainability commitment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Best budget gaming smartphones in India (October 2018)

Your phone's performance holds a key to beating the opponents.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Best racing game around

Forza Horizon 4 is the ultimate racing experience on any platform.

A step towards the unknown

For most of the game, the plot moves at a brisk pace; introducing new points while providing closure to existing ones.

Samsung third-quarter profit seen at record, but peaking, as chips shine

Samsung is expected to weather drops in DRAM chip prices better than rivals due to gains in production technology.

Researchers build first-ever brain-to-brain network for thought exchange

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max users report of buggy charging

Users of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have taken to the official forum to reveal the problem. (Photo credit: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham