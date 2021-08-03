Twitter enables Apple, Google third party sign up

A Twitter support page does mention the ability to disconnect their Apple or Google account, but it's web-only, which Apple users can't log into yet. (ANI Photo)

Washington: American micro-blogging and social networking service Twitter has finally introduced third part login support, which will now allow users to create accounts and log in to the platform with their Apple or Google accounts.

According to The Verge, Twitter has also allowed users to link their existing account with an Apple or Google one, as long as the emails are the same.

This feature reportedly showed up in Twitter beta last month, but now it appears to be more widely available. The signup process is like a more streamlined version of the regular process, as there are no emails or passwords to deal with.

At the moment, the sign-in experience isn't universal. Signing in with Google is possible on iOS, Android, and Web, but doing so with Apple is currently iOS-only, though web support is coming soon, according to Twitter Support. The current version of the Twitter for Mac desktop app doesn't seem to support either of the login methods.

On Android, signing into an account created with Apple doesn't appear to be possible. The 'Continue with Apple' button isn't there, and using the traditional Twitter sign-on with Apple ID password doesn't seem to work.

Further, users might not be able to change their password after they've created their account with an Apple login, as the page asks for the current password.

A Twitter support page does mention the ability to disconnect their Apple or Google account, but it's web-only, which Apple users can't log into yet. Google users can perform a password reset after disconnecting their accounts.

It seems likely no accident that the sign-in process with Google and Apple are launching simultaneously. Apple's app store guidelines clearly require applications to include Apple as an option if the app allows any other third-party logins.

