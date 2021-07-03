Technology Other News 03 Jul 2021 In final stages of a ...
Technology, In Other News

In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

ANI
Published Jul 3, 2021, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2021, 5:33 pm IST
The Court was hearing a petition seeking direction to the Central government to pass necessary instruction to Twitter
The petitioner also sought direction to Twitter Communication India Private Limited and Twitter Inc to implement Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021. (AFP Photo)
 The petitioner also sought direction to Twitter Communication India Private Limited and Twitter Inc to implement Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Twitter on Saturday told the Delhi High Court  that the interim Resident Grievance Officer  of the microblogging site withdrew his candidature on June 21 and it is in the final stages of appointing a person for the post of Resident Grievance Officer.  

The company said it is in the final stages of appointing a replacement while in the meanwhile the grievances of Indian users are being addressed by the Grievance Officer. Twitter 's response filed in a petition alleging non-compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, in which the Delhi High Court  had issued notice.  The reply states that, Twitter Inc. incorporated under US laws and operates services on micro-blogging platform Twitter in India and the process of appointing a replacement for the interim resident grievance officer who resigned on June 21.  

 

Earlier, Twitter told the Delhi High Court  that it has complied with Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and already appointed Resident Grievance Officer  under Rule 4 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021 on May 28.  

A single-judge bench of Justice Rekha Palli sought a response and listed the matter for July 6.  However, petitioner advocate Akash Vajpai appearing for the petitioner had argued that appointment is not as per rules. Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya appearing for Twitter  Inc had told the High Court that there was not compliance at the date of filing of the petition but now Twitter  has complied with the rules and appointed Resident Grievance Officer.  

 

The Court was hearing a petition seeking direction to the Central government to pass necessary instruction to Twitter  Communication India Private Limited and Twitter  Inc to appoint Resident Grievance Officer  under Rule 4 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021 without any delay.  

The petitioner has said that he has filed a petition against the non-compliance of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 by the Twitter  Communication India Private Limited; Twitter  Inc and seeking an appropriate Writ or instruction against Respondent Centre Govt and Twitter  to perform its statutory and executive duty under Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.  

 

According to Rule 4(c) of the IT Rule, every Significant Social Media Intermediary has to appoint a Resident Grievance Officer, who shall, subject to clause (b), be responsible for the functions referred to in sub-rule (2) of rule 3, stated the petition.  The petition was filed by Amit Acharya a practicing Advocate in Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court, through lawyers Akash Vajpai and Manish Kumar.  

The petition said that every significant social media intermediary has a responsibility not only to appoint a Resident Grievance Officer  (employee of SSMI who should be resident in India) who will act as single point authority for receiving and disposing off complaints within a fixed time but will also receive and acknowledge any order, notice and direction issued by the appropriate government/competent authority or court of competent jurisdiction.  

 

"Every SSMI (significant social media intermediary) will also develop a mechanism for receipt of complaint in relation to violation of any provision under the aforesaid rule and will provide ticket number through which every complainant would be able to track status of his/her complaint. Moreover It is also responsibility of SEM to provide reason for any action taken or not taken while disposing off such complaints," the petitioner said.  The petition pointed out that Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 has come into force from 25.02.2021 and Respondent Centre had given 3 months to every SSMI to comply with these Rules and these three months period got over on 25.05.2021 but Respondent Twitter  has separately; jointly failed to appoint any Resident Grievance Officer  to redress the complaints of its users with regard to the violation of the provisions of the aforesaid Rules.  

 

"At this juncture, it is also important to mention that Respondent No. 2 and 3 (Twitter  Communication India Private Limited; Twitter  Inc) not only failed to appoint Resident Grievance Officer  but has also not appointed Nodal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer mention under Rules 4 of the IT Rules, 2021," the petition said.  The petitioner apprised the Court that he is also a subscriber and user of Twitter  when scrolling his Twitter  on May 26, 2021, found some of the tweets of two individuals very defamatory, false and untrue but when he tried to look for Resident Grievance Officer  so that he can register his complaint against the alleged defamatory and untrue tweets, he found no details of the Resident Grievance Officer  on the page of Twitter, which is a clear violation of subrule 2(a) of Rule 3 which says that The intermediary shall prominently publish on its website, mobile-based application or both, as the case may be, the name of the Grievance Officer and his contact details.  

 

Therefore, the petitioner has urged the Court to issue direction to Centre Union of India to pass necessary instruction/order to Twitter  to appoint Resident Grievance Officer  under Rule 4 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021 without any delay.  He also sought an appropriate direction against respondents to discharge their executive, statutory and all other obligations in relation to Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021 without any delay.  

 

The petitioner also sought direction to Twitter Communication India Private Limited and Twitter Inc to implement Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: twitter, twitter resident grievance officer
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Twitter to let users set security key as only two-factor authentication method

Latest From Technology

According to the screenshots shared by Paluzzi, when regular users will fall upon an exclusive story, Instagram will tell them

Instagram may launch 'Exclusive Stories' feature

Many people have complained that they could not download photos or forwarded videos at 10 pm. The issue got resolved after one hour. (Representational image: AFP)

WhatsApp faces glitches for over one hour

In 2019, Twitter let you enable two-factor authentication without giving your phone number, a positive change given that SMS can be vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks. (AFP Photo)

Twitter to let users set security key as only two-factor authentication method

Twitter flagged the issue and has assured users that it would be fixed soon. (Photo: AFP/File)

Twitter down for some users, few features inaccessible



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter to let users set security key as only two-factor authentication method

In 2019, Twitter let you enable two-factor authentication without giving your phone number, a positive change given that SMS can be vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks. (AFP Photo)

Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as company's Chairman

Satya Nadella had earlier succeeded Steve Ballmer to become Microsoft's CEO in 2014.

Microsoft to train 1.62L students in Andhra Pradesh

AP government has entered into an MoU with IT giant Microsoft to skill up students and youth, so that they become employable by various companies due to their additional qualifications. Representational Image/AP

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked in Uttar Pradesh over distorted India map

Twitter is already engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. (AFP Photo)

Facebook acquires 'Population: One' maker, BigBox VR

The game is available on both the Oculus Store and on Steam. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham