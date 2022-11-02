  
Technology Other News 02 Nov 2022 Musk says Twitter wi ...
Technology, In Other News

Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark

REUTERS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 2, 2022, 11:41 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2022, 11:51 am IST
Elon Musk (AFP file image)
 Elon Musk (AFP file image)

Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Musk said in a tweet, adding that the price will be adjusted by "country proportionate to purchasing power parity."

A blue check mark next to a person's user name on the social media platform means Twitter has confirmed that the account belongs to the person or company claiming it. Twitter is currently free for most users.

Since the takeover, he has moved quickly to put his stamp on the company, firing its previous chief and other top officials.

Twitter's advertising chief, Sarah Personette, tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers.

Musk on Tuesday said subscribers with blue check marks would get priority in replies, mentions and search and would be able to post longer videos and audios. They would see half as many ads.

He also offered subscribers a pay wall bypass from "publishers willing to work with us."

Musk's comments follow media reports that he was looking at the process of profile verification and how the blue check marks were given. Twitter used to give these to noteworthy profiles based on its own criteria.

More than 80% of Twitter users who took part in a recent poll said they would not pay for the checkmark. Some 10% said they were willing to pay $5 a month.

Twitter already has a subscription service called Twitter Blue, which was launched in June last year and offers access to features such as an option to edit tweets.

Amid speculation that Twitter may soon start charging verified users a monthly fee of $20 for blue ticks, bestselling author Stephen King tweeted: "If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron."

Separately, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Twitter to B- on "significant" debt increase following the acquisition.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: twitter takeover, elon musk


Latest From Technology

Residents of the city gave a mixed response to WhatsApp’s new ‘last seen’ feature that allows selected contacts to view the timing of the same. (Representational image : PTI)

Mixed reactions to WhatsApp ‘feature’

Hyderabad residents are enthused by the launch of 5G services, despite it being available only on a handful of phones and in select pockets. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad residents enthused by launch of 5G services

Dr. Gopichandran PhD in nursing, AIIMS, Delhi developed an app for cardiac patients, which is helping the cardiac nurses to diagnose myocardial infarction and guide the patients to approach nearby hospitals for first-line treatment, thereby preventing death and complication. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Artificial Intelligence to play major role in patient care

Residents of the city gave a mixed response to WhatsApp’s new ‘last seen’ feature (PTI Photo)

Hyderabadis have mixed feelings about ‘last seen’ feature of WhatsApp



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter users can now add content warnings to individual tweets

Twitter has tested the content warning feature last year. (Photo: ANI/File)

Netflix will reportedly make games available via App Store on iOS

While Netflix said it's working on an iOS version of the service, Apple's App Store policies will prevent Netflix from making games available from its app. (Twitter Photo)

Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Elon Musk. (AP)

WhatsApp to let users set all chats to disappear by default

WhatsApp has noted that turning on disappearing messages by default won't affect existing chats. (Photo: PTI/File)

Meity blocks 348 apps identified by Home Ministry: MoS IT

Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said the apps are developed by various countries, including China. (Photo: ANI/Representational)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->