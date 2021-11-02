Technology Other News 02 Nov 2021 Microsoft resurrects ...
Technology, In Other News

Microsoft resurrects Clippy as sticker pack inside Teams

ANI
Published Nov 2, 2021, 5:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 5:34 pm IST
Clippy started off life in Office 97, offering hints for using Microsoft's Office software
Microsoft had been reluctant to embrace Clippy as a meme in its Office or Windows products until earlier this year. (AP Photo)
 Microsoft had been reluctant to embrace Clippy as a meme in its Office or Windows products until earlier this year. (AP Photo)

Washington: American tech conglomerate Microsoft is introducing Clippy back to Microsoft Teams as a sticker pack.

As per The Verge, a sticker pack will be available in Microsoft Teams soon that includes lots of different versions of the anthropomorphic paperclip.

 

"Yes, it's true - Clippy has agreed to come out of retirement! Whether you loved him or hated him, Clippy is back with a Retro Sticker Pack in Teams," explained Microsoft, confirming the return of Clippy to Microsoft Teams.

The new retro sticker pack looks a lot like the same stickers that a team of Microsoft employees created for Teams more than two years ago.

Microsoft officials were quick to shut down the project, and a source at the time revealed "brand police" inside the company weren't happy that Clippy had appeared in Microsoft Teams.

 

Clippy started off life in Office 97, offering hints for using Microsoft's Office software.

People had mixed responses to the Groucho-browed interruptions, and Clippy's stint as Office assistant came to an end in 2001 with Office XP.

Microsoft had been reluctant to embrace Clippy as a meme in its Office or Windows products until earlier this year.

Clippy has now returned to replace the standard paperclip emoji in Windows 11, been part of new Teams backgrounds, and now stars in a sticker pack in Microsoft Teams.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: microsoft teams, microsoft
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From Technology

In an email sent to the Committee, Facebook India said that it is selecting an appropriate officer for it. (AFP File Photo)

Facebook India seeks 14-day time from Delhi Assembly to appear before it

As it will use the M1 Pro and Max chips, Apple considers it a

'iMac Pro' likely to be released in 2022

This photograph taken on October 28, 2021 shows the META logo on a laptop screen in Moscow as Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg announced the parent company's name is being changed to

Meta acquires VR fitness app Supernatural

Dr Verma called for a free flow of scientific and innovative ideas from people of all ages and across spectrums, including Indian Diaspora. He pointed out that gross spending of the country on R & D has increased three times in the last eight years. — Representational image/DC

India can be a top scientific superpower: SERB secretary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Facebook India seeks 14-day time from Delhi Assembly to appear before it

In an email sent to the Committee, Facebook India said that it is selecting an appropriate officer for it. (AFP File Photo)

Android 12 lets users customize colour palettes for phone

Android 12 will make you able to automatically fit your phone's colour palette to that of your wallpaper. (Photo: ANI/Representational Image)

Amazon announces Alexa program for hospitals, senior care

The programs will run through Alexa Smart Properties. (Photo: PTI/File)

YouTube rolls out personalized 'New to you' feed

According to YouTube, the latest feature will help users discover new creators and content. (Photo: YouTube/Representational Image)

Microsoft rolling out Windows 11 for more PCs this week

Microsoft doesn't recommend it and you might not receive security updates in the future, but the workaround is very easy without having to reinstall Windows. (AP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->