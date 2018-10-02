search on deccanchronicle.com
Use of internet, smartphones stagnant in US: Pew Research Center

ANI
Published Oct 2, 2018, 9:00 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2018, 10:06 am IST
The use of internet, social media, and device ownership in the United States has come to a halt, a new study has found.
The latest data indicates that broadband internet service owners are at 65 per cent. The ownership in desktop or laptop has dipped to 73 per cent. As for ownership of personal devices, about 95 per cent of the Americans studied have cellphones, 89 per cent have internet access, while 77 per cent have smartphones and 69 per cent use social networks.

 

In addition to stagnation, barriers such as financial restrictions, access to internet, and pure lack of interest are seen as the contributing factors towards the slowing growth.

Tags: internet, smartphones




