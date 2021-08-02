Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram has also spruced up the user experience with animations for the passcode screen and when a user sends messages on Android. (Photo: PTI)

Washington: Messaging chat app Telegram recently announced its latest new features and improvements that will be making their way to the platform, with video being the main focus this time around.

According to The Verge, after the launch of group video calls last month, those sessions will now be able to tally up to 1,000 viewers.

Though the maximum number of people able to participate and broadcast to the video call remains at 30, you can have quite the audience now for "anything from online lectures to live rap battles," according to the company.

Video messages will also now come through at a higher resolution, and users can tap them for a larger view of the clip.

When recording your own video messages, Telegram says that audio from your device will now keep playing. They said, "You can now sing along to your favorite songs or reply without pausing your podcast." Users can now zoom in when recording with your phone's rear camera, as well.

Other additions include screen sharing for one-on-one video calls, with audio from the device of whoever's broadcasting, and the option to auto-delete messages after a month. The longest option was previously a week.

As per The Verge, Telegram has also spruced up the user experience with animations for the passcode screen and when a user sends messages on Android. iOS users already got these message animations in a previous update.

