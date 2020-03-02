Technology Other News 02 Mar 2020 Ahead of US election ...
Technology, In Other News

Ahead of US elections, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s job on the line

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Mar 2, 2020, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 5:12 pm IST
Republican donor Billionaire Paul Singer’s investment firm Elliot Management Corp buys stake in Twitter, looks to replace Jack
Jack Dorsey, as CEO, banned political advertising on Twitter in October in an attempt to quell fake news at a time when the US presidential election campaigns had begun full swing (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
 Jack Dorsey, as CEO, banned political advertising on Twitter in October in an attempt to quell fake news at a time when the US presidential election campaigns had begun full swing (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

The buzz is that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will soon be replaced. Here’s why:

1) Jack Dorsey, as CEO, banned political advertising on Twitter in October in an attempt to quell fake news at a time when the US presidential election campaigns had begun full swing. That has not gone down well with Republican donor billionaire Paul Singer whose investment firm Elliot Management Corp has picked up substantial stake in President Donald Trump’s favourite social media platform.

 

2) Republicans believe that the social media company is unfairly suppressing right-wing views while magnifying liberal thought.

3) Besides, since July 2015 when Dorsey was reinstated as CEO after initially losing his position since founding the micro-blogging site, the company’s shares have fallen 6.2%, while Facebook’s have gained more than 121% during that time, Bloomberg reported. On the contrary, Twitter did report quarterly revenue above USD 1 billion recently for the first time.

4) Dorsey also doubles as the CEO of payments startup Square Inc, which too he founded. And this makes him a target of criticism whenever Twitter performs poorly.

5) What’s more his plan to work in Africa for a part of the year has also not been received well by investors. After all, Dorsey lost his seat as CEO after founding Twitter in 2008 for allegedly having spent time on other woke pursuits such as yoga and fashion.

Bloomberg, which broke the news, and The Guardian reported that they sought comment from Elliot and Twitter but received no response.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: twitter, twitter ceo jack dorsey


Latest From Technology

Humsafar’s delivery fleet has 12 bowser tankers with capacity varying from 4 kilolitres to 6 kilolitres. (Representative image)

Now get diesel delivered at your doorstep with govt’s Humsafar mobile app

Under the new rules, social media companies will have to disclose any information or data to a designated investigation agency, when sought (Photo | Pexels)

Pakistan rights groups boycott talks over govt's bid to snoop on social media users

A representative image of a protest in the US over allegations that Apple supply chains used sweat shop labour to make their products (Photo | Flickr - Annette Bernhardt)

Apple, Sony accused of using forced labour of Uighur detainees in China

The Pilot-in-Command can now provide Wi-Fi for passengers on board (PTI Photo)

Wi-fi connectivity in flights soon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Why govt should put out a public service announcement about Coronavirus outbreak

An artificially coloured image of the coronavirus in the blood, yellow being the virus and purple the tissues it seeks to attack. (Photo | NIAID-RML)

Pakistan rights groups boycott talks over govt's bid to snoop on social media users

Under the new rules, social media companies will have to disclose any information or data to a designated investigation agency, when sought (Photo | Pexels)

Free voice calls no excuse for poor service: Trai chief pulls up telecom operators

Trai Chairman R S Sharma claimed that telecom tower infrastructure posed no health hazards, and urged people to allow cell phone towers to be installed in on their properties. (Photo | Pexels)

Now get diesel delivered at your doorstep with govt’s Humsafar mobile app

Humsafar’s delivery fleet has 12 bowser tankers with capacity varying from 4 kilolitres to 6 kilolitres. (Representative image)

Coronavirus effect: Game Developers Conference cancelled

The GDC brings together programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, and business leaders (Photo | GDC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham