TikTok received most takedown requests from India in 2019

ANI
Published Jan 2, 2020, 10:27 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 12:10 pm IST
Among the nations TikTok operates in, India stood out for making the most takedown requests in the first half of 2019.
India made a total of 109 requests and TikTok provided some information in 47 per cent of those requests
 India made a total of 109 requests and TikTok provided some information in 47 per cent of those requests

In its first transparency report, short video-sharing app TikTok revealed data on the takedown requests, the countries making them, and the per cent of requests it addresses.

Among the nations TikTok operates in, India stood out for making the most takedown requests in the first half of 2019, the official blog notes.

 

India made a total of 109 requests and TikTok provided some information in 47 per cent of those requests. 11 government requests to remove or restrict content was also the highest by India

...
