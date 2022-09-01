Twitter adds “Edit Tweet” button, finally

The edit tweet button will be rolled out for Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. (PTI Image)

HYDERABAD: In what could be dubbed as the biggest change or upgrade since its inception, microblogging website Twitter has announced on Thursday the addition of an edit tweet button.

The edit tweet button will be rolled out for Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks.

With the new added feature, users can now finally edit their tweets. Until now, content once posted could not be edited, forcing users to repost with edited/corrected content.

Edit Tweet button, once added will let tweets to be edited for up to 30 mins after being published.

The addition comes after millions of active users constantly requesting the tech giant to add a feature which will enable them to edit their posts.

