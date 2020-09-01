161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
Technology Other News 01 Sep 2020 Facebook threatens t ...
Technology, In Other News

Facebook threatens to block Australian users from sharing news

AP
Published Sep 1, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
The move comes after the Australian government ordered the social network and Google to pay publishers for news shared on their platforms.
“Mark Zuckerberg is happy to let Facebook be a tool to spread misinformation and fake news, but is apparently fine with Facebook dropping real news altogether,” John Stanton, co-founder of the Save Journalism Project, said in a statement. “Regulators need to reign in the tech giants’ total domination of the online marketplace before it’s too late.”
 “Mark Zuckerberg is happy to let Facebook be a tool to spread misinformation and fake news, but is apparently fine with Facebook dropping real news altogether,” John Stanton, co-founder of the Save Journalism Project, said in a statement. “Regulators need to reign in the tech giants’ total domination of the online marketplace before it’s too late.”

San Francisco: Facebook threatened to block Australian publishers and individuals from sharing news stories on its platform in reaction to an Australian measure that could require it to compensate media organizations for its use of their stories.

The social network said the Australian move would force it to pay arbitrary and theoretically unlimited sums for information that makes up only a small fraction of its service.

 

The measure would force Facebook to choose between “either removing news entirely or accepting a system that lets publishers charge us for as much content as they want at a price with no clear limits,” the company’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Will Easton, wrote in a blog post. “No business can operate that way.”

Campbell Brown, a former NBC and CNN anchor who is Facebook’s vice president of global news partnerships, said the cutoff threat “has nothing to do with our ongoing global commitment to journalism.” Brown’s post, which cited a variety of individual Facebook programs intended to support news organizations, was titled “Our Continued Commitment to Journalism.”

 

The threat came after a consultation period on the draft law ended last week and the Australian government gets to work on its final wording.

Australian Communications Minister Paul Fletcher declined to say whether he thought Facebook would make good on its threat.

“It’s far from unprecedented for big tech companies to make heavy-handed threats,” Fletcher said.

“We will continue with our thorough and careful process, our public policy process, based upon the facts, based upon giving all stakeholders the chance to put their views,” he added.

 

Google, meanwhile, issued an open letter that cast the proposed Australian law as a potential threat to individual privacy and a burden that would degrade the quality of its search and YouTube video services, but did not threaten a cutoff.

“Mark Zuckerberg is happy to let Facebook be a tool to spread misinformation and fake news, but is apparently fine with Facebook dropping real news altogether,” John Stanton, co-founder of the Save Journalism Project, said in a statement. “Regulators need to reign in the tech giants’ total domination of the online marketplace before it’s too late.”

 

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the proposed laws would “create a more sustainable media landscape and see payment for original content.”

“Australia makes laws that advance our national interest. We don’t respond to coercion or heavy handed threats wherever they come from,” Frydenberg said, referring to the Facebook threat.

The draft legislation that aims to make Australia succeed where other countries have failed in forcing the companies to compensate media businesses for news content was made public in July.

 

A public consultation period ended last week.

Frydenberg has said he hopes Parliament will pass the legislation this year.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims, the fair trade watchdog who devised the model for making Facebook and Google pay for content, said he hoped “parties will engage in constructive discussions” as the draft legislation was finalised.

“Facebook’s threat today to prevent any sharing of news on its services in Australia is ill-timed and misconceived,” Sims said.

 

Terry Flew, a professor in the creative industries faculty of the Queensland University of Technology, said it was impossible to predict how much the proposed laws could cost Facebook because prices had to be negotiated with Australian news businesses.

“My sense would be in terms of overall revenues for Facebook, not very much,” Flew said of costs.

“The bigger concern that’s animating the digital platforms is the possibility of this legislation extending from Australia into other jurisdictions where it might start to significantly impact upon their global business,” Flew added.

 

News Corp Australia, one of the country’s largest media conglomerates, declined to comment on Facebook’s statement.

The draft legislation that aims to make Australia succeed where other countries have failed in forcing the companies to compensate media businesses for news content was made public in July.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: facebook, blocking, news publishers, australian competition and consumer commission (accc)


Latest From Technology

The world’s biggest retailer is still a distant second online to Amazon. Walmart is expected to take 6% of all online sales in the US this year, compared to Amazon’s 38%, according to market research firm eMarketer. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - MikeMozartJeepersMedia)

Walmart finally offers US shoppers what Amazon Prime did 15 years ago

Back in December 2013, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos said in a TV interview that drones would be flying to customer’s homes within five years. Last year, Amazon unveiled self-piloting drones that are fully electric, can carry 5 pounds of goods and are designed to deliver items in 30 minutes by dropping them in a backyard. In this representative image, a woman unloads a package off a Flytrex delivery drone in Reykjavik, Iceland (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - HadasBandel)

Amazon can now deliver packages by drone in the US

Apple has the toughest barriers for malware to get on its ecosystem. A process called ‘notarisation’ whereby apps are scanned for security issues through its Gatekeeper software prevents malicious code from running. And yet 'Shlayer' malware got through.

Oops! Apple mistakenly approved malware to run on Macs

Yulu can be used by all commuters of age 16 and above without the need for a licence. (Image | Yulu)

Now you can hire an e-bike in Mumbai too, Bengaluru’s Yulu starts service



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Oops! Apple mistakenly approved malware to run on Macs

Apple has the toughest barriers for malware to get on its ecosystem. A process called ‘notarisation’ whereby apps are scanned for security issues through its Gatekeeper software prevents malicious code from running. And yet 'Shlayer' malware got through.

Tech This Week | Amazon and Flipkart make lockdowns effective

The government has been keen on enabling partnerships between e-commerce companies and kirana stores to ensure better last mile delivery of goods. (Photo | Pixabay - Preis King)

After losing in court, Fortnite maker barred from Apple’s developer tools

“Apple is asking that Epic revert Fortnite to exclusively use Apple payments,” Epic said in reply to an AFP inquiry. “As a matter of principle, we won’t participate in this scheme.”

Walmart joins Microsoft in bid to buy TikTok

Walmart is likely interested in TikTok to better connect with younger shoppers who turn to the internet for lifestyle trends, analysts say. (Photo | AFP)

Pushed out of Australian telecom infra, Huawei ends sponsorship for sporting league

Huawei’s landmark decision to sponsor the team in 2012 came months after the government banned the company on security grounds from involvement in the rollout of Australia’s National Broadband Network in 2011. The sponsorship was seen as an attempt to improve Huawei’s public image in the eyes of lawmakers and senior bureaucrats who barrack for the Canberra team. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham