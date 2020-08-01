130th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,696,780

57,212

Recovered

1,095,647

36,554

Deaths

36,551

764

Maharashtra42211825615814994 Tamil Nadu2458591839563935 Andhra Pradesh140933638641349 Delhi1355981209303963 Karnataka124115497882314 Uttar Pradesh85461488631630 West Bengal70188483741581 Telangana6270345388519 Gujarat61438450092436 Bihar5098733650298 Rajasthan4208329845680 Assam402703035898 Haryana3496528227421 Odisha3187720518214 Madhya Pradesh3180622271867 Kerala236141302374 Jammu and Kashmir2035912217377 Punjab1611910734386 Jharkhand113144343106 Chhatisgarh9192623054 Uttarakhand7183416880 Goa5913421145 Tripura4722332721 Puducherry3472210049 Manipur2621168980 Himachal Pradesh2564145913 Nagaland16936354 Arunachal Pradesh15919183 Chandigarh105166715 Meghalaya8232155 Sikkim6382311 Mizoram4082470
Technology Other News 01 Aug 2020 Microsoft in talks t ...
Technology, In Other News

Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok's US business, say reports

AP
Published Aug 1, 2020, 2:25 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2020, 2:25 am IST
Microsoft a leading buyer, report New York Times and Bloomberg as Trump likely to order ByteDance to sell or face a ban on its video app.
If Microsoft were to buy TikTok, there would be no ban on TikTok in the US. (Photo | AP)
 If Microsoft were to buy TikTok, there would be no ban on TikTok in the US. (Photo | AP)

New York: Amid reports that President Donald Trump will order China’s ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok’s US operations because of national-security concerns, Microsoft has emerged as a leading buyer.

“We are looking at TikTok,” Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. “We may be banning TikTok.”

 

Reports by Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources said the administration could soon announce a decision ordering ByteDance to divest its ownership in TikTok.

There have been reports of US tech giants and financial firms being interested in buying or investing in TikTok. The New York Times and Bloomberg, citing an unidentified source, reported Friday that Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok. Microsoft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The software company’s interest in the app was reported earlier by Fox Business News. If Microsoft were to buy TikTok, there would be no ban on the app in the US. 

 

TikTok issued a statement Friday saying that, “While we do not comment on rumors or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok.”

This is not the first time the US would be ordering a Chinese app to sell to a US buyer. In 2016, it told China’s Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. to sell off its 2016 purchase of gay dating app Grindr, over fears that the personal data of several US government officials could allegedly be used by China to blackmail them for sensitive data.

ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought Musical.ly, a video service popular with teens in the U.S. and Europe, and combined the two. TikTok’s twin service Douyin is available for Chinese users.

 

TikTok’s fun, goofy videos and ease of use has made it immensely popular, and US tech giants like Facebook and Snapchat see it as a competitive threat. It has said it has tens of millions of US users and hundreds of millions globally.

But its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about the censorship of videos, including those critical of the Chinese government, and the potential for sharing user data with Chinese officials.

TikTok maintains it doesn’t censor videos based on topics sensitive to China and it would not give the Chinese government access to US user data even if asked. The company has hired a US CEO, a former top Disney executive, in an attempt to distance itself from its Chinese ownership.

 

US national-security officials have been reviewing the Musical.ly acquisition in recent months, while US armed forces have banned their employees from installing TikTok on government-issued phones.

TikTok is also among dozens of Chinese apps banned by India recently citing national security concerns after a border clash between the two countries’ troops last month.

American national-security worries parallel a broader US security crackdown on Chinese companies, including telecom providers Huawei and ZTE. The Trump administration has ordered that the US stop funding equipment from those providers in US networks. It has also tried to steer allies away from Huawei because of worries about the Chinese government’s access to data, which the companies have denied it has.

 

The Trump administration has stepped in before to block or dissolve deals on national-security concerns, including stopping Singapore’s Broadcom from its $117 billion bid for US chipmaker Qualcomm in 2018 in an effort to help retain US leadership in the telecom space.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: microsoft, tiktok, video app, chinese apps, national security, donald trump


Latest From Technology

In one of the most high-profile security breaches in recent years, hackers sent out bogus tweets on July 15 from the accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Celebrities Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, were also hacked. The tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address. (Photo | Pixabay - VIN JD)

Twitter hack and Bitcoin scam: A teen and 2 youth charged in July 15 attack

Reliance Jio is working along with Google to bring out an affordable smartphone to get 300 million people in India to migrate from their feature phones to Jio smartphones. (Representative Image | Flickr - Yutaka Tsutano)

Do away with 2G, Mukesh Ambani urges government, it’s 25 years old now

The UK government banned new Huawei 5G equipment purchases from January and told operators to strip out existing gear plugged into the nascent system by the end of 2027. (Photo | AP)

UK telecommunications group BT says Huawei ban has not affected operations

Sundar Pichai is CEO of Alphabet, whose profit slumped 30 percent to $6.96 billion from a year back. The online giant relies on digital advertising for most of its income. (Photo | AFP)

Ad revenues hit, Google parent Alphabet profits down by 30 per cent



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Huawei pips Samsung as world’s top smartphone seller, despite US sanctions: report

Analysts at Canalys said Thursday that Huawei shipped 55.8 million devices in the second quarter of 2020. While the figure was down 5% compared with a year ago, it was a smaller decline than rival Samsung, which saw smartphone sales slide 30% to 53.7 million. (Image of Huawei P40 Pro | Huawei)

PM to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday

More than 10,000 students will be competing in the Smart India Hackathon to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries.

Ad revenues hit, Google parent Alphabet profits down by 30 per cent

Sundar Pichai is CEO of Alphabet, whose profit slumped 30 percent to $6.96 billion from a year back. The online giant relies on digital advertising for most of its income. (Photo | AFP)

UK telecommunications group BT says Huawei ban has not affected operations

The UK government banned new Huawei 5G equipment purchases from January and told operators to strip out existing gear plugged into the nascent system by the end of 2027. (Photo | AP)

Do away with 2G, Mukesh Ambani urges government, it’s 25 years old now

Reliance Jio is working along with Google to bring out an affordable smartphone to get 300 million people in India to migrate from their feature phones to Jio smartphones. (Representative Image | Flickr - Yutaka Tsutano)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham