Technology Other News 01 Jul 2021 Twitter down for som ...
Technology, In Other News

Twitter down for some users, few features inaccessible

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2021, 10:35 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2021, 10:35 am IST
Twitter acknowledged the glitch and tweeted in reply to the users
Twitter flagged the issue and has assured users that it would be fixed soon. (Photo: AFP/File)
 Twitter flagged the issue and has assured users that it would be fixed soon. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: Many users faced glitches while accessing Twitter on Thursday morning. The Twitter App seemingly worked. However, users faced problems while accessing the microblogging site via browser site. Twitter flagged the issue and has assured users that it would be fixed soon.

Twitter acknowledged the glitch and tweeted in reply to the users. "Profiles' Tweets may not be loading for some of you on the web and we're currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!" it tweeted.

 

"Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for the web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal," Twitter added.

Users complained that the browser website is showing "Something went wrong" messages on the screen every time they try to access the website.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: twitter app
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Technology

Google also said that the app will be able to sort messages into categories, keeping your personal correspondence away from notifications about bank transactions and special offers. (AP Photo)

Google Messages to roll out auto-OTP deletion, 'SMS Categories' features

Facebook and Google representatives were called days after Twitter officials deposed before the panel. (AFP file Photo)

Facebook, Google officials appear before parliamentary panel over misuse of platform

Twitter is already engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. (AFP Photo)

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked in Uttar Pradesh over distorted India map

Users can enjoy listening to the Signature playlists with a hand-free voice-enabled experience with Alexa. (Photo: Amazon Prime Music - music.amazon.in)

Amazon Prime Music launches 'Signature' playlist series



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Google Messages to roll out auto-OTP deletion, 'SMS Categories' features

Google also said that the app will be able to sort messages into categories, keeping your personal correspondence away from notifications about bank transactions and special offers. (AP Photo)

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked in Uttar Pradesh over distorted India map

Twitter is already engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. (AFP Photo)

ISRO, MapmyIndia join hands to take on Google Maps/Earth

Picture used for representatinal purposes only (Image source: ANI)

Karnataka CM launches DBT mobile app for fund transfer to beneficiaries

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa launched the app virtually. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Aim to comply with IT rules, working to implement operational processes: Facebook

The company, however, did not divulge additional details. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham