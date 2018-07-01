search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

WhatsApp tips: How hackers can gain access to your account and how to prevent it

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2018, 6:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 6:41 pm IST
Hackers can obtain your WhatsApp data by various means such as WhatsApp web or registering your number on another device.
Privacy has been one of the core features of the WhatsApp, however, despite its secure end-to-end encryption and two-step verification process, it is possible for hackers to sneak their way into your account and extract your personal data by various means. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Privacy has been one of the core features of the WhatsApp, however, despite its secure end-to-end encryption and two-step verification process, it is possible for hackers to sneak their way into your account and extract your personal data by various means. (Photo: Pixabay)

From being a simple chat app to one of the most popular messaging apps, WhatsApp has now come a very long way. The company keeps on infusing new features and makes sure its user's privacy is maintained and fully encrypted. Privacy has been one of the core features of the WhatsApp, however, despite its secure end-to-end encryption and two-step verification process, it is possible for hackers to sneak their way into your account and extract your personal data by various means. Though the app can be hacked to some extent only but can cost you huge.

Hackers can obtain your WhatsApp data by various means such as WhatsApp web or registering your number on another device. Even though the same WhatsApp number cannot be registered on two different smartphones simultaneously, the hacker can spy on your personal chats easily. Furthermore, hackers can gain access to your data by scanning WhatsApp Web QR code and access your WhatsApp conversation from anywhere in the world. Although, for this, the hacker needs to access your phone physically to access the QR code.

 

You can check if your WhatsApp account has been hacked or is active on an unknown device by clicking on the three dots (on the top right corner of WhatsApp window), go to WhatsApp Web and check the list of all open sessions. This will let you see all the devices that are connected to your WhatsApp account. If you witness this type of message, "This phone could not be verified," it means that your WhatsApp has been accessed by an unknown device. Furthermore, hackers can also sniff in your WhatsApp conversations with the help of some third-party software.

To protect your WhatsApp account from getting hacked, one should always log out of all active WhatsApp Web session you witness in the list. This will prevent hackers from accessing your account. Also, never connect your phone to an unknown WiFi connection as hackers can use the unique MAC address to obtain all your data. If your account has been already been hacked, immediately deactivate your account by e-mailing the issue to support@whatsapp.com. Do note that if you forget to reactivate it in 30 days, it will automatically get deleted. To add an extra layer of security over the app, enable 2-step verification under WhatsApp Account settings.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: whatsapp, privacy




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Qualcomm unveils the QCC3026 SoC for cost-effective wireless earbuds

OPPO has recently announced their first wireless stereo earbuds called – ‘O-Free’ based on the new QCC3026 SoC with Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo, and will also be included with Find X phones.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in Moscow car crash, body to be sent home

The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.(Photo: AP)
 

CloudWalker 4K Ready Cloud TV X2 launched

The Android-powered smart TV features in three size variants – 32, 50 and 55-inch.
 

Energy Sistem home audio products portfolio launched

The home-audio products will be priced between Rs 4,999 to Rs 18,999.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter is loving what Cristiano Ronaldo did for Edinson Cavani

Cavani was struggling to continue after a severe calf pain just after the hour mark and when it became evident that the PSG star could not continue, Ronaldo rushed to help his opponent.(Photo: AP)
 

Instagram gets pushy with consistent 'Stories' bar

The 'Stories' bar lingers at the top and doesn’t follow you down, but it looks like Instagram is testing a more persistent sticky approach, keeping 'Stories' in front of you all the time. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Facebook reveals data-sharing partnerships, ties to Chinese firms

Facebook said it has ended 38 of its 52 partnerships and will shut down those remaining by July.

Smart home appliance technology: New entrant in consumer IoT space

Wi-Fi connected smart electrical switches are being actively installed in many Indian households and can be turned on/off remotely using a smartphone application.

Uber proposes measures to regulate pricing mechanism

The West Bengal Transport Department, based on complaints from users on exorbitant fares during peak hours, had reportedly sent a 30-point questionnaire to Uber and another ride-hailing firm Ola, seeking a response on the surge pricing mechanism.

YouTube auto-generates video thumbnails upsetting creators

Under the experiment, 0.3 per cent of the viewers will be shown auto-generated thumbnails, instead of the custom images YouTubers so thoughtfully create to stand out.

Instagram gets pushy with consistent 'Stories' bar

The 'Stories' bar lingers at the top and doesn’t follow you down, but it looks like Instagram is testing a more persistent sticky approach, keeping 'Stories' in front of you all the time. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham