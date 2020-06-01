69th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

181,827

8,332

Recovered

86,936

4,303

Deaths

5,185

205

Maharashtra65168280812197 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat1635692321007 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh78914444343 Uttar Pradesh77014651213 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3461228960 Bihar3359120915 Karnataka292299749 Telangana2499141277 Jammu and Kashmir234190828 Punjab2197194942 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala120957510 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chhatisgarh4471021 Chandigarh2891994 Tripura2711720 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa70420 Manipur6060 Puducherry57230 Nagaland3600 Meghalaya27121 Arunachal Pradesh310 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Technology Other News 01 Jun 2020 Sundar Pichai says G ...
Technology, In Other News

Sundar Pichai says Google stands with black community; had opposed Muslim ban earlier

PTI
Published Jun 1, 2020, 7:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2020, 7:07 pm IST
Although he did not comment on the discriminating Citizenship Amendment Act in India, he has spoken up for Muslims during Trump’s Muslim ban
“For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone,” Pichai said, sharing a screenshot of the Google search home page which said, “We stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it.” (Photo | Flickr - Maurizio Pesce)
 “For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone,” Pichai said, sharing a screenshot of the Google search home page which said, “We stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it.” (Photo | Flickr - Maurizio Pesce)

Washington: Google stands in support of racial equality, the tech giant’s Indian-American CEO Sunder Pichai has said, expressing solidarity with the African-American community in the US in wake of protests sparked by the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American restaurant worker, died in Minneapolis on Monday after a white police officer pinned him to the ground. Video footage showed the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he gasped for breath, sparking widespread protests across the US.

 

The police officer has been fired, and on Friday was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Pichai said that the company has decided to share its support for the racial equality in solidarity with the black community and in memory of Floyd on Google and YouTube home pages in the US.

“Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don’t have a voice,” Pichai wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone,” Pichai said, sharing a screenshot of the Google search home page which said, “We stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it.”

Pichai has been consistent in his stand against discrimination in the United States. Earlier when President Trump had imposed a ban on immigrants from Muslim nations, Pichai had said, “It is “disheartening to see the intolerant discourse playing out in the new...But we must speak out — particularly those of us who are not under attack.”

However, he has steered cleared of commenting on similar issues in India, where the Citizenship Amendment Act paves way for people of every religion except Islam from India’s neighbouring countries to seek citizenship in India. Combined with the National Register of Citizens, the home minister of India hinted, the CAA would disenfranchise the Muslim community.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: google, black lives matter, george floyd, us protests, sundar pichai


Latest From Technology

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and we work hard to protect and defend this important civil liberty around the world,

Facebook is annoyed as Singapore government tells it to block pages

The country’s competition regulator, the ACCC, has estimated that Google and Facebook together earn some Aus$6 billion (US$4 billion) per year from advertising in Australia.

No way we gonna pay: Google snubs Australia government demand to pay news publishers

The 11-year-old boy and his family after his recovery poses with his doctor. (Photo | healthcareradius.in)

IIT Madras' virtual reality model helps Chennai doctors implant pump in boy’s heart

Google said,

Phishing firms in India posing as WHO, banks to defraud people, says Google



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

AI watches South Korea’s elders as human contact dwindles amid COVID-19

SK Telecom's AI speaker Nugu built with an artificial intelligence called

Facebook is annoyed as Singapore government tells it to block pages

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and we work hard to protect and defend this important civil liberty around the world,

Sole space carrier since 2011, Russia looking at huge losses as SpaceX succeeds

If SpaceX starts taking up all US astronauts, “the annual losses could be more than $200 million, a significant loss for Roscosmos’s budget of around $2 billion,” said Andrei Ionin, an expert at the Tsiolkovsky Space Academy in Moscow. In this photo, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off from launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30, 2020. - NASA astronauts Hurley and Bob Behnken are set to depart for an extended stay at the International Space Station on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission. (Photo | AFP)

IIT Madras' virtual reality model helps Chennai doctors implant pump in boy’s heart

The 11-year-old boy and his family after his recovery poses with his doctor. (Photo | healthcareradius.in)

Paas Nahin Aana! Google’s new AR camera tool will help you maintain social distance

The Google-developed Sodar tool available this week taps into Android smartphone cameras to put users in the centre of a white circle with a radius of about two metres, or 6.5 feet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham