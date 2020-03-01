Here's how you can make 3D images on Facebook with just a single-lens camera phone

You’ll need two two files for this to work: an image and a depth map, either in .png or .jpg format. (Photo | Oculus blog)

California: Wanted to jazz up your photos using Facebook's 3D Photos feature but were constrained by a single-lens phone? Well now you millions of mere mortals who haven’t upgraded to a dual camera phone can too. The Facebook 3D Photos feature now supports shots taken from single-lens camera phones.

Facebook’s official blog said the company had enhanced their technology to be able to create 3D structure out of images taken using a single, rear-facing camera on a phone. The feature is now available on both Android and iOS phones, from any mid-range Android device to Apple iPhone 7 or higher.

To check out the step-by-step process of creating 3D images described with helpful screenshots, click here.

“This advance makes 3D photo technology easily accessible for the first time to the many millions of people who use single-lens camera phones or tablets,” reads the announcement on the Facebook blog. “It also allows everyone to experience decades-old family photos and other treasured images in a new way, by converting them to 3D.”

The social networking company uses machine learning to develop flat, single-lens images into layered, 3D images. The 3D feature first introduced in October 2018 relied on using dual cameras to develop the depth of a 3D image, until this upgrade in its technology.

Facebook is not the first to use AI to infer 3D data from a 2D image. Google has been doing it with the Pixel phones for years. The difference is that Facebook is bringing this to more users than ever before, and it’s available for free. You don't have to buy one of Google’s phones to get all the features, PetaPixel reported.

