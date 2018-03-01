search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, In Other News

Google’s Hangouts update makes it a Slack competitor

REUTERS
Published Mar 1, 2018, 9:51 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 9:51 am IST
Hangouts Chat supports instant messaging across devices between workers, including group conversations.
It also allows users to integrate widgets to access data from other corporate software in a chat window. (Representative Image)
 It also allows users to integrate widgets to access data from other corporate software in a chat window. (Representative Image)

Google released an update to its internet chat tool Hangouts on Wednesday, aiming to make it suitable in workplaces so the Alphabet Inc unit can compete with business software makers including Microsoft Corp and Slack Technologies Inc.

Hangouts Chat supports instant messaging across devices between workers, including group conversations. It also allows users to integrate widgets to access data from other corporate software in a chat window.

 

Google announced the service last March, but told Reuters it would be available to all customers for the first time on Wednesday.

Hangouts Chat sits in Google’s G Suite, a workplace software package that includes email and word-processing tools, for which more than 4 million businesses globally pay as much as $25 per user each month.

Hangouts launched as a free service in 2013. But Google began tuning it for businesses when the company expanded enterprise sales efforts and sought to bring customers many of the same features it has internally.

“I see this as the second incantation of Hangouts,” Scott Johnston, director of product management at Google, said in an interview. “We want to move toward helping people move faster at work.”

But businesses have other options. Chat app Slack has signed up 50,000 paying teams as workers adopt more robust alternatives to email for long-distance communications. Microsoft’s Teams provides similar functionality in its Office 365 package, which is well ahead of G Suite in customers.

Microsoft held about 37 per cent, and Slack about 5 per cent, of the nearly $2 billion global market for collaboration software in 2016, according to research firm IDC.

Google is keeping a free version of Hangouts as it does for Gmail and Docs.

The paid version of Hangouts supports group conversations with up to 8,000 participants. Messages save indefinitely by default, though granular controls are available.

Companies can link their databases with Hangouts Chat. For instance, teams at Google have integrated their bug-tracking, employee directory and IT support systems. Or customers can pick among integrations with software from Salesforce.com Inc, Dialpad Inc and Kayak.

They also can use Google-developed artificial intelligence services, such as a meeting scheduler tool that sets group meeting times based on its understanding of individuals’ work habits.

Google is bringing similar artificial intelligence to its calendar software, with a system that suggests a meeting location after analyzing a company’s conference room listings and seating chart.

Hangouts Chat also pairs with Hangouts Meet, teleconferencing software that Google released last year.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

Tags: google, hangouts




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bitter sweet: Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake

The woman was treated at a hospital and when she returned home she realized that her passport and employment authorization card were missing, along with a gold ring and cash. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amazon Prime Music launched: Free to use for Prime members

The music service will compete, among others, with Tencent-backed local rival Gaana, which is raising $115 million in new funding, and Apple Inc’s music service.
 

Mexican women 'marry' trees to save them

Mexican women 'marry' trees to save them. (Photo: Pexels)
 

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

Women experience less pain when holding hands with their partner: Study

Touching or being touched releases chemicals in the brain that make pain easier to bear. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Canada for women: New budget strikes down gender barriers, hopes to fill labour gap

Canada's economy surged after Liberals took office in 2015 and unleashed a massive fiscal stimulus. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Amazon Prime Music launched: Free to use for Prime members

The music service will compete, among others, with Tencent-backed local rival Gaana, which is raising $115 million in new funding, and Apple Inc’s music service.

Amazon music streaming service launched in India

Amazon Prime Music will be available at no extra cost to members of Prime, the world’s largest online retailer’s customer loyalty plan that costs an annual 999 rupees ($15.30) and offers faster deliveries, access to early deals and a subscription to its video streaming service.

Zebronics launches series of power banks in India

The company claims that the power bank ensures protection from short circuit, input/output short, overcharge and over discharge.

Now moon will have a mobile network, thanks to Vodafone

The companies are working with Berlin-based company PTScientists on the project, with a launch scheduled in 2019 from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Vodafone said. (AP Photo)

CORSAIR launches Obsidian 500D PC case

The company says both tempered glass side panels are hinged to the rear and completely removable, allowing users to keep them out of the way during installation, and front-and-centre when it's time to use the PCs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham