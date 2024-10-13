IIT Madras Partners with Hindustan Zinc to Develop Advanced Zinc-Air Battery Technology

This strategic collaboration aims to develop a ground breaking 1 kWh electrically-rechargeable Zinc-Air battery prototype, reaffirming both institutions’ commitment to advancing the future of sustainable energy solutions.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the evolution of zinc-based battery technologies, leveraging zinc's abundant resource availability, cost-effectiveness and established safety record.



While lithium-ion batteries currently dominate the market, their high cost, limited resource availability and safety concerns present major challenges that zinc-based alternatives can effectively address.



Speaking about this collaboration, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said, “Zinc, a critical metal across numerous industries, is set to play a crucial role in the global energy transition. Our metal offers a sustainable and economically viable alternative to lithium in energy storage technology. Our partnership with IIT Madras will advance research on zinc-air battery technology, that will redefine the future of energy storage. By exploring new applications of zinc in energy storage, we are committed to contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for the generations to come.”



Leading the research team from IIT Madras, Prof. Aravind Kumar Chandiran, Head of Hyundai Hydrogen Innovation Hub, IIT Madras, brings extensive expertise in energy storage solutions like solar cells and zinc-air batteries. His research team has already developed a prototype rechargeable Zinc-Air battery and holds three Indian patents for innovations in leak resistance, anode recharging and anode replacement design. This collaboration aims to enhance energy storage systems, with potential applications in renewable energy, data centers and telecommunications.



Highlighting the expected outcomes, Prof. Aravind Kumar Chandiran, who is also a faculty in the Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “"Zinc-air batteries offer a promising solution for overcoming the challenges faced by current energy storage technologies. Our partnership with Hindustan Zinc allows us to leverage our expertise in zinc-air battery research and their industry leadership in metals to develop innovative solutions that act as significant energy storage systems for EVs and stationary storage systems. The successful development of this prototype will accelerate India’s capabilities in advanced battery technologies and pave the way for further innovations in the field”



Zinc-Air batteries are emerging as a viable alternative, known for their long-duration storage capabilities, durability and potential to be a more affordable alternative to lithium-ion batteries. Compared to lithium, which is over four times more expensive, zinc offers a more affordable solution with superior performance attributes.



Historically, zinc-based primary batteries have long held a significant market share in India and globally. The stable chemistries offered by zinc have been in wide circulation since the 1800s and are a part of everyday use in toys, remote controls, wall clocks etc. Recent advancements in rechargeable zinc-based batteries are paving the way for innovation across diverse sectors.



This battery technology is much more stable than lithium-ion chemistry and safe for vehicles since it utilizes water-based electrolytes and no flammables. Zinc-Air batteries offer longer life cycle and operate at low power with higher energy efficiency compared to lithium-ion batteries.







In terms of performance Zinc-Air batteries are superior to lithium-ion, making it an ideal choice for two and three wheelers as well. Globally zinc-based batteries have proven dependable and successful in the high-end defence sector (including aerospace and marine), renewable energy and critical infrastructure for data centres and 5G telecom, etc.

Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean, Office of Industrial Consultancy & Sponsored Research, IIT Madras, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: ”We are glad to partner with Hindustan Zinc Limited to develop next generation zinc-air batteries with inhouse resources and technologies. Our partnership will strengthen India’s goal on self-reliant energy."

Earlier research in zinc-air battery technology by IIT Madras has yielded remarkable results which has addressed the shortcomings of lithium-ion batteries the market is currently grappling with, so far. Unlike the replacement of whole battery packs in the case of lithium-ion batteries, used zinc battery cassette packs can be removed and replaced with fully charged ones thereby adding rechargeability to the list of advantages. Zinc-Air batteries signify a tremendous leap in the energy storage segment for being green and economical.



The global battery industry is evolving rapidly, driven by an urgent need for sustainable energy storage solutions. According to recent projections by Bloomberg NEF report, the global energy storage market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 21%, reaching 442 GWh by 2030. In India the rapid growth in solar power production will need enhanced energy storage solutions for storage and usage. Hindustan Zinc’s collaboration with IIT Madras is strategically focused to contribute to this growth by advancing zinc-based technologies that promise a safer, more sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries.



This MoU with IIT Madras complements Hindustan Zinc's ongoing efforts in the battery storage space. Recently, the company signed an MoU with Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) to develop next-generation zinc-ion batteries. Prior to that, Hindustan Zinc partnered with AEsir Technologies, Inc., a US-based company specializing in next-generation nickel-zinc battery technologies.





