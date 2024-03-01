IIT-Hyderabad Start-up WiSig Partners with Intel for 5G ORAN

Hyderabad: WiSig Networks, a start-up born out of IIT-Hyderabad, has teamed up with Intel Corporation to unveil the ORAN Massive MIMO ULPI Radio Solution in the 5G space, to revolutionise how we experience mobile connectivity. Simply put, WiSig's innovation strengthens the phone's signal, especially in places where it’s weak. The technology is open and adaptable, meaning it can work with different devices, from phones to smart gadgets. IIT-H’s Prof. Kiran Kuchi, mastermind behind WiSig Networks, said the technology promised 10x improvement in uplink cell edge coverage. Mike Fitton, vice-president of the Networking Business Unit in Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group, commended WiSig's efforts, and expressed excitement about the potential of the technology to redefine the status quo in AN protocol implementations.



