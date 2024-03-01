Top
Home » Technology

IIT-Hyderabad Start-up WiSig Partners with Intel for 5G ORAN

Technology
DC Correspondent
29 Feb 2024 9:01 PM GMT
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad
x
WiSig Networks Partners with Intel for Revolutionary 5G ORAN Massive MIMO ULPI Radio Solution. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: WiSig Networks, a start-up born out of IIT-Hyderabad, has teamed up with Intel Corporation to unveil the ORAN Massive MIMO ULPI Radio Solution in the 5G space, to revolutionise how we experience mobile connectivity. Simply put, WiSig's innovation strengthens the phone's signal, especially in places where it’s weak. The technology is open and adaptable, meaning it can work with different devices, from phones to smart gadgets. IIT-H’s Prof. Kiran Kuchi, mastermind behind WiSig Networks, said the technology promised 10x improvement in uplink cell edge coverage. Mike Fitton, vice-president of the Networking Business Unit in Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group, commended WiSig's efforts, and expressed excitement about the potential of the technology to redefine the status quo in AN protocol implementations.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
iit hyderabad WiSig Networks 5G communications 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X