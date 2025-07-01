IIIT-H TechForward Seminar Series Marks 12 Successful Editions

IIIT Hyderabad’s TechForward Research Seminar Series, a pioneering platform fostering collaboration between academia and industry around emerging technologies, has successfully completed 12 editions. Launched a year ago, the monthly seminar series has delivered deep insights, directional talks, and strategic industry outlooks from accomplished thought leaders, with each edition focusing on a unique theme. The sessions have been compiled into monthly dispatches, serving as a ready reckoner on technology trends.

The series has explored a diverse range of domains, including computer vision, artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, AI on the Edge, healthcare, financial technologies, software architecture, large language models (LLMs), sustainable mobility, and agentic AI.

In the past year, IIIT Hyderabad collaborated with leading organisations such as Qualcomm, ISB, Google, Goldman Sachs, Bosch, Lloyds Technology Centre, Meta, Accenture Evernorth Health Services, ZF India, and ServiceNow.

The 12th edition, themed Technology and Cinema, was held last evening at the IIIT-H campus. It featured talks by Shobu Yarlagadda, Co-founder of Mihira Visual Labs, and Prof P J Narayanan, Director of IIITH. The event was co-organised by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA).

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Narayanan said, “We are very pleased with the response to the TechForward series, which has strengthened the link between industry and academia. HYSEA’s partnership has been valuable, and we hope to scale this into a flagship event for the Hyderabad IT ecosystem.”



