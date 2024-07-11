Hyderabad: Medtronic Sees Advanced Technology in Implants, Procedures, Imaging

Hyderabad: Senior officials at Medtronic are forecasting a future where medical implants, procedures, imaging, and related technologies will increasingly incorporate advanced technology. Celebrating its 75th anniversary, the company highlighted its transformative impact on over 70 complex medical conditions through data-driven insights and artificial intelligence applications.

Rashmi Kumar, senior vice-president and chief information officer, and Divya Joshi, vice-president and MEIC site leader, discussed Medtronic's operations in Hyderabad with B. Krishna Mohan, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation.

Global IT centre in Hyderabad

Medtronic is intensifying its digital transformation efforts with the establishment of its Global IT Centre in Hyderabad. With an investment plan of Rs.500 crore over the next three to five years, the company aims to expand its workforce to 300 professionals.

Investments

Having initially invested $160 million in 2020 and an additional $300 million in February 2023, Medtronic is accelerating its growth trajectory. The company plans to increase its research and development workforce to over 1,500 employees, up from the current 1,100, by expediting recruitment efforts.

Key areas of work

Medtronic's strategic focus includes cloud computing, digital transformation, data platforms, hyper-automation, artificial intelligence (AI) encompassing generative AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics. The company is engaged in mobile software development, embedded systems, connected cloud solutions, and IoT capabilities. Additionally, Medtronic continues to innovate in robotics, imaging, navigation, and neuro and cardiac implants, leveraging cloud connectivity for data analysis.

Technological Advancements

Highlighting the impact of their innovations, Medtronic officials emphasised the evolution of medical devices from standalone products to integrated care platforms. For instance, pacemakers now provide real-time data on heart rhythms, enabling proactive patient management and improved health outcomes through continuous monitoring and data-driven insights.

Data Privacy and Security

Medtronic places a premium on data privacy and security. The company's hyper-automation centre focuses on machine learning, AI, data engineering, and robotic process automation. Medtronic has instituted an AI Compass initiative, comprising experts in data privacy, cybersecurity, compliance, and regulatory affairs, to ensure rigorous adherence to global standards and safeguard sensitive information.