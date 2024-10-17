Hyderabad Events: WHAT HI-FI? Show 2024

Hyderabad: WHAT HI-FI? SHOW 2024 is all set to welcome audiophiles, technophiles, and gadget enthusiasts this week at the Trident, Hyderabad, from October 18th to October 20th. As always, the ‘WHAT HI-FI? SHOW’ will be packed with exotic audio, cutting-edge home theatres, stereo setups and the best of accessories and AV furniture.



"For this edition of India’s premier home-entertainment expo, the WHAT HI-FI? SHOW is doubling down on custom-install and specialized home-theatre products that provide solutions for modern luxury homes. It’s the only show of its kind to bring together the latest in laser projectors, Dolby Atmos speaker systems, high-end audio, and the world’s most exotic headphone-based systems," discloses Nishant Padhiar Editor - What Hi-Fi?(India).

Apart from throwing light on the latest innovations in home theatre and audio systems, the highlights of this iconic show will include:



● Product Demos



● Product Showcase



● Workshops



● Conclave



● What Hi-Fi Awards



● Expert Advice



The WHAT HI-FI? SHOW will showcase some of the finest AV brands in the world like 741, BenQ, Sony, Pioneer, Integra, Gallo Acoustics, Bryston, Lumina Screen, Onkyo, Grimm & Audio, Audio Note and more; making it the ideal one-stop-shop for those looking to outfit new apartments with automation or a home-theatre system.



Show Location - Trident, Hyderabad



Show Dates - 18-20 October