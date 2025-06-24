Homeownership Dreams Thrive in Digital Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Home Credit India, a leading consumer finance company, today unveiled the findings of the third edition of its landmark report ‘The Great Indian Wallet 2025'. This year’s study highlights a transformative shift in how lower middle-class Indians approach financial well-being. With the theme ‘Mapping India’s Aspirations: The Dreams in Every Wallet’, the study representing two-third of the country showcases a picture of a resilient, optimistic, and increasingly digital demographic that is not just surviving, but thriving to meet their aspirations.

The study offers a window into consumers' financial lives across the nation, leveraging insights drawn from the Financial Well-Being Index alongside detailed data on income, expenses, wallet share, aspirations, and discretionary spends. According to the study, the financial pulse of the country remains strong, with consumers demonstrating pragmatic planning and an increasingly aspirational outlook as they adapt to rising costs. This spirit is especially evident in their focus on crucial areas like education, job opportunities, and the desire for affordable credit.

"When we initiated 'The Great Indian Wallet Study' in 2023, we sought to understand the financial pulse of India. What we discovered was a nation of quiet revolutionaries – millions of households transforming constraints into steppingstones, challenges into opportunities," said Ashish Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India. "This year's findings reveal something extraordinary: despite economic headwinds, India's lower middle class is more optimistic, more digital, and more determined than ever before. Their financial discipline, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering commitment to the next generation’s prosperity inspire us to innovate and be true partners in making their #ZindagiHit."

Hyderabad's Unique Financial Landscape:

Hyderabad households navigate a financial landscape characterized by an average monthly income of ₹39,000 and expenses of ₹22,000. The city witnessed a decline in saving capacity, with only 49% of respondents able to save in 2025, a 20-point drop from the previous year. Essential expenditures underscore significant cost pressures, particularly on housing, where rent consumes 22% of the monthly budget—the highest proportion among all surveyed cities. Groceries (30%) and children’s education (19%) are also major wallet priorities, indicating that shelter and schooling collectively dominate household budgets. Discretionary spending includes dining out (25%), movies (19%), and local travel (16%). Over the past six months, home appliances (24%) and electronics (17%) were the leading categories for larger purchases, with other discretionary spends remaining comparatively modest.

Hyderabad stands out for its remarkably high UPI adoption, with 93% of residents actively using the service. However, this strong digital reliance is tempered by cost sensitivity, as 46% indicate they would opt out if UPI transactions were to become chargeable. While digital adoption is high, awareness of online financial fraud is relatively lower at 50%. Despite this, 15% of residents have reported falling victim to scams, and 32% regularly face various fraud attempts, highlighting a potential vulnerability. Looking to the future, the primary financial aspiration for Hyderabad residents is buying a house (32%), followed by starting a business (22%) and saving for children’s education (16%).

Gauging India’s Financial Pulse

The report unveils a robust spirit of optimism among India's lower middle class. Home Credit India's proprietary Financial Well-Being Index (FWBI) reveals a generally positive consumer outlook, with the Future Expectations Index remaining high at 59 in 2025, reflecting robust confidence in future financial improvement. This optimism is supported by 57% of respondents reporting an increase in income (up from 52% last year) and gradual improvements in savings. Overall, 73% of consumers express confidence in achieving their financial goals within the next five years, with 76% hopeful that their financial situation will improve in the coming years, showcasing resilience despite a slight dip in overall optimism compared to last year.

The Balancing Act – Income, Expenses and the Indian Wallet

As per the study, 57% of the respondents reported an increase in income (up from 52% last year). Reflecting a delicate financial balance, the average monthly income for the lower middle class is ₹33,000 against essential expenses of ₹20,000, underscoring the need for accessing credit solutions. While financial responsibility is increasingly shared – with male contributions to household expenses rising to 74%, and Gen Z (61%) and Millennials (73%) increasing their household contributions – rising living costs are undeniably reshaping their ability to save. Despite a strong desire to save, only 50% of respondents reported saving this year (down from 60% in 2024), with 12% borrowing just to cover basic needs, indicating financial pressure to run the household. The consumers from most of the metropolitan cities continue to earn more (₹36,000) but also bear higher costs (₹23,000), while Tier-2 residents report the lower incomes (₹30,000) and expenses (₹17,000), underscoring regional disparities.