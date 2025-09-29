Hunar.ai Launches India’s First Self-Serve Voice AI Solutions

New Delhi: Hunar.AI has officially launched India’s first Self-Serve AI HR workers for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs).

This will empower fast growing businesses to deploy Voice AI HRs (Agents) across key workforce engagement scenarios ranging from hiring and onboarding to employee retention without the need for specialized technical support.

The newly launched self-serve platform provides a seamless experience where businesses can log in, configure their frontline engagement use cases, and get AI HR agents ready tailored to their specific needs all within minutes. Businesses can put their candidate and employee information, and the AI HR agents will do the rest.

With festive demand and GST reforms driving a surge in demand across retail, delivery, and services, companies need to scale frontline teams fast. Workforce needs during these times increases multifold and Hunar’s Voice AI agents are built to meet this challenge. This festive season, one of India’s largest e-commerce players used Hunar’s AI HR agents to engage with 250,000 frontline workers in just 3 days, saving 1250 man-days of recruitment efforts.

Key Features of the Launch:

• Self-Serve Dashboard – Launch workforce campaigns in minutes

• Multi-Language Support – Hindi, English, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, Tamil & more

• Versatile Use Cases – Screening, Assessments, Scheduling, Document Verification, Workforce surveys, Training, Employee engagement & beyond

The multilingual AI agents are adept at conversational engagement driving higher quality workforce and lower attrition. Hunar.AI’s technology is optimized for hyper-local contexts, empathy and supports diverse regional languages, ensuring PAN India accessibility and inclusivity especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.