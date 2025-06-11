Huawei Launches Pura 80 Smartphone Series

Beijing: Chinese tech giant Huawei launched its Pura 80 smartphone series on Wednesday, as the company seeks to cement its comeback in China's premium smartphone market following years of US sanctions.

Huawei's latest flagship launch demonstrates the Chinese tech giant's continued efforts to reclaim the top spot in its home market despite ongoing US sanctions. Each new phone release is closely watched as a barometer of the company's technological capabilities and market resilience following years of restrictions that severely impacted its smartphone business.

Huawei's resurgence has intensified pressure on Apple, which has seen its market share in China steadily decline and has increasingly relied on price discounts to stimulate sales.

Huawei unveiled the Pura 80 series through a livestream event, with consumer business unit head Yu Chengdong focusing heavily on camera capabilities and AI features while staying silent about the chips powering the devices.

The series includes four models: Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+, and Pura 80 Ultra. Pricing starts at 6,499 yuan ($905) for the Pro series launching June 14, with the Pro+ also launching June 14 at 7,999 yuan and the Ultra at 9,999 yuan on June 26. The base model launches in July.

The cameras use XMAGE technology and feature ultra-wide-angle and macro telephoto lenses with embedded AI that can identify objects and provide information like tourist guides.

Huawei phone launches generate significant interest as many view them as the company defying U.S. sanctions. On Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, three of the top ten trending topics on Wednesday were Pura 80-related. User reactions were mixed, with many praising the camera capabilities and sleek design while others complained the prices were too high and not worth the cost.