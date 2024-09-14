Google is deleting inactive Gmail accounts

Google is going to implement a new policy that will lead to the deletion of inactive Gmail accounts. It will start deleting the inactive Gmail accounts from September 20, 2024. The policy is going to be implemented for the optimization of server management and the removal of unused accounts.

Any Google account that has not been used for personal purposes for two years is subject to the inactive account policy. Google states that an account may be permanently deleted if a person hasn't logged into their Gmail account or used any of the related Google services during this time.

However, the accounts that are created through organisations, such as for work, school, or other professional institutions, will be unaffected by this policy.

To prevent losing their account and all related data, Google has listed a few steps that users can take to keep their accounts active.

Here's how to prevent the deletion of your Gmail account:

Send or Read an Email: Sending or reading an email after logging in is the simplest way to keep the Gmail account active. This is considered using the service actively.

Share a Photo: To activate your account, share a photo from Google Photos. Another method to make sure your account is still active is through this interaction.

Watch a Video on YouTube: Since Google owns YouTube, viewing a video while signed into your Gmail account counts as activity. By taking this action, Google continues to see the usage of your account.

Use Google Search or Google Drive: To prevent the account from being deleted, engage with the account sufficiently by using Google Drive or conducting searches while logged in.

It's important to make sure all Gmail accounts are active for individuals who have multiple or additional accounts. Failing to do so may result in the irreversible loss of documents, emails, photos, and other crucial information associated with the account.

Although the policy aims to simplify account management, it also reminds users to continue using Gmail and other Google services. According to the new guidelines, all it takes to prevent the deletion of your account is a basic activity or a simple login.