How AI Can be a Boon In Filmmaking

The rise of AI in modern times has become a topic of polarized opinions. In Hollywood, many believe AI will be the tool that might replace cinema in itself, meanwhile others have firm belief that it might become a useful tool to help resolve problems and create new avenues that are currently unavailable to filmmakers and studios.

AI companies, in recent times are increasingly investing in filmmaking and production studios. They are collaborating with them and trying to experiment in areas of storytelling, filmmaking, funding AI-driven films and train their models on high quality visual data. Many filmmakers on the other hand, view AI as a tool through which storytelling can be refined, new forms of filmmaking can be invented and a new visual style can be created.

This was a big part of the conversation during “AI and Filmmaking: Clearing Space for Creativity” panel discussion at the IndieWire Studio, presented by DropBox, with Othelia co-CEO and co-founder Alexandra Hooven, Primoordial Soup producer Jess Engel, and Pickford.ai head of creative Bernie Su. Leaders from Othelia, Primordial Soup, and Pickford.ai stopped by IndieWire’s Sundance Studio, presented by DropBox, to discuss how AI could solve some of film industry’s biggest problems.

Popular writer filmmaker and web series creator Bernie Su , is now the creative head of pickford.ai since May 2025. Su’s new project, “Whispers”, is an AI driven interactive thriller in which viewers participate in the story by solving crime and catching the criminals. ‘Whispers’ is going to be, one of the first of it’s kind, where in viewers are part of the story, and can influence the story. Bernie Su, while on the panel discussed how AI is opening door to new forms of storytelling that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.

Su explains on the Hollywood panel , the result on Hollywood after the increase in usage of AI and after the completion of his interactive project “Whispers” , is less about making movies, and more about, solving a problem the industry currently has with its most valuable assets. Su, in the end says that through AI fans can engage or influence their own favourite movies or shows.

Another panel member was Jess Engel, who is the producer of Primodial Soup. Primodial Soup is a creative filmmaking studio that is incorporating AI, it is founded by legendary Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. This production house is exploring what opportunities and tools there are to build realistic virtual worlds. She stated that AI has the ability to open doors for new creative and independent filmmakers, which many production houses also don’t have. Which is why she believes filmmakers should be more engaged on the topic of AI, and find more ways to incorporate it into the new age cinema.

“Filmmaking is where storytelling and technology intersect. And as technology is becoming more and more a part of our lives and the way [storytelling] is shared,” said Jess Engel. “It just makes sense to have some form of that here at Sundance because it’s about building that community around it and the conversations around it.” This was said by Jess Engel, it was her analysis of incorporation and future of AI in modern day cinema.

This was a panel discussion that happened in the Sundance film Festival, where reputed Hollywood Industry Professionals in a way showcased the future of AI in cinema, clearly showcasing changing times and how cinema is evolving.