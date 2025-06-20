Home Bridging Service Gaps: The Role of Travel Tech Apps in Airports

India's airports are evolving into experience hubs, powered by digital-first solutions. Hoi, a travel-tech platform, is at the forefront of this transformation, enhancing airport experiences through seamless digital integration. In conversation with Dhruv Godara, Deputy CEO, Hoi.

How do you see Indian airports evolving into digital-first ecosystems?



Indian airports are undergoing a remarkable shift. They are no longer just transit points,they are becoming experience hubs. This evolution is being powered by digital-first solutions that enhance speed, comfort, and personalisation. At Hoi, we are championing this movement by creating a seamless digital layer across the passenger journey, whether it’s ordering food, getting an eSIM, accessing lounges, or navigating airport services. We're not just digitizing touchpoints—we're redefining convenience at scale.

What role do travel tech apps play in bridging service gaps at airports?



Airports are intense environments with limited time and high anxiety. Travel tech apps like Hoi help simplify that chaos. We act as a smart layer over existing infrastructure, bridging service gaps through features like real-time food ordering, last-mile support, meet & greet, and even concierge access. By centralizing fragmented services into one interface, we remove friction and give travelers back control, time, and peace of mind.

How are urban travellers’ expectations around convenience and personalisation shaping airport services?



Today’s urban traveller expects more than basic utility, they expect curated, on-demand experiences. Personalization is not a luxury anymore, it’s the baseline. At Hoi, we are using data and AI to shape offerings that feel tailored, whether that is suggesting food based on time of day, alerting users to lounge availability, or nudging them with travel tips based on past behavior. We’re building an airport ecosystem that thinks ahead, just like the traveller does.

How will AI, automation, and predictive tools drive efficiency and safety in air travel?



AI is the enabler of next-gen air travel. It is not just about automation,it is about intelligent orchestration. From predicting wait times at security to optimising food prep ahead of passenger arrival, predictive tools allow us to shift from reactive to proactive operations. At Hoi, we are actively deploying AI across personalisation, order forecasting, and dynamic content delivery. In the future, AI will power everything from delay management to personalised retail, all while reducing manual intervention and enhancing safety.

What sets Hoi apart from other airport service platforms?



Most platforms solve in silos—Hoi is solving holistically. We are not just an aggregator—we are a full-stack ecosystem built for airports, with airports. Our edge lies in deep airport integrations, real-time service access, and a modular product that grows with the traveller. Whether you are a solo flyer or a family, a business traveller or a tourist, Hoi personalises the journey, not just the destination. It is the first airport app built in India with a truly global mindset.

What are Hoi’s plans for expanding its services and presence in Indian airports?



Our vision is clear: to be the operating system of every airport experience in India. We are currently live at Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa airports and scaling rapidly. The next phase includes:



● Deep integration with airline partners



● Strategic rollout at other domestic and international airports



We are also building strong partnerships with travel aggregators and fintech platforms to ensure Hoi becomes the default layer across a traveler’s journey—before, during, and after they fly.



