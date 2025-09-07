Hettich Unveils Next-Level Experience Centre

Hettich India has relaunched its Experience Centre in Bengaluru, adding another state-of-the-art centre to its newly standardized customer engagement format. The refreshed concept is designed to offer a consistent, immersive environment where homeowners, designers, and industry professionals can explore premium, German-engineered interior solutions in a guided and inspiring setting.

The Bengaluru centre has been redesigned to reflect Hettich’s renewed focus on experiential engagement and format consistency.

This transformation is in sync with Hettich’s magical interior experiences across all Experience Centres in India, ensuring that every visitor—regardless of location—encounters the same commitment to quality, innovation, and personalized service.As part of the enhanced format, the Experience Centre now features an AI-powered immersive tool that allows visitors to interact with Hettich’s product ecosystem in a dynamic and engaging way. This digital layer adds a playful, educational dimension to the design journey, helping users better understand product applications and configurations through interactive simulations.In addition to the in-centre experience, Hettich offers a suite of value-added services that extend beyond the showroom.

Customers can benefit from Free Design Services and Doorstep Consultations, enabling them to receive expert guidance in the comfort of their own homes. These services are designed to simplify decision-making and bring personalised interior solutions directly to the customer.Commenting on the launch, Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Director of Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East and Africa said, “After the successful launch of our revamped experience centre in Indore, we are delighted to offer the same magical experience to our customers in Bengaluru. The relaunch of our new Experience Centre format reflects our commitment to delivering smart, stylish, and curated experiences that make luxury fittings solutions accessible and inspiring.”With this renewed approach, Hettich continues to evolve how interior solutions are experienced, bridging the gap between inspiration and implementation through technology, expertise, and service.

Hettich’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plants are present in Indore and Vadodara. With 10+ years of manufacturing, the world leader Hettich has invested Rs. 2000+ crore in India in manufacturing so far.