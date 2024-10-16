Here's What Green and Orange Dots on Your iPhone Screen Means

Did you ever notice the green and orange dots on top of your iPhone's screen? This is not a thing to worry about. These dots are privacy indicators.



Apple has introduced it so that the iPhone users can know if the camera and microphone are being accessed by anyone.The orange dot indicates the microphone and the green dot indicates the camera. If an app is currently using the iPhone's microphone then an orange dot will appear and if any app is accessing your camera then the orange dot will appear.If an app is accessing both the camera and microphone, then only the green dot will appear. This helps you to know if any app is using your camera and microphone.This feature was introduced by Apple in iOS 14 and from iPhone 14, the dots will appear within the dynamic island. The dots will appear on the upper right side of the corner of the screen for the iPhones with notches.You cannot disable this feature in your iPhone and this won't drain up your iPhone's battery as it lights up only a couple of pixels on the screen.