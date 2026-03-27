HCLTech Recognized by Hurun and S&P for Sustainability Initiatives

NOIDA: HCLTech has been ranked No. 2 overall in the Perpetual Capital–Hurun India Impact 50 2026 report, in recognition of the company’s strong commitment to embedding sustainability in its business strategy.

The Hurun India Impact 50 report ranks companies that demonstrate visible and measurable efforts towards the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). HCLTech has been ranked No. 1 in Gender Equality and Affordable & Clean Energy and No. 2 in Sustainable Cities and Communities and Responsible Consumption and Production, reflecting the deep impact of the company’s sustainability measures.

In addition, for the fourth year in a row, HCLTech was included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, underscoring the company’s strong performance across ESG benchmarks.

“These recognitions from globally renowned forums validate our efforts to embed sustainability-led positive impact across our operations,” said Vipul Arora, Global Head of Sustainability at HCLTech. “HCLTech will continue to enable clients and communities to reap the benefits of new technologies responsibly and sustainably, guided by our long-standing focus on people and communities.”

HCLTech has received a Gold rating from EcoVadis, ranking among the top 4% of rated IT companies. It was also included among the top 15 companies in the Professional Services category in TIME magazine’s list of World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025.