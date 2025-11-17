HCLTech launches Physical AI Innovation Lab in collab with NVIDIA

NOIDA: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, in collaboration with NVIDIA, today launched an innovation lab in Santa Clara, California, to help enterprises explore, incubate and scale industry applications of physical AI and cognitive robotics.

Integrated with HCLTech’s global AI Lab network, the dedicated facility will combine the power of the NVIDIA technology stack and its core platforms, such as NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Metropolis, NVIDIA Issac Sim, NVIDIA Jetson and NVIDIA Holoscan, with HCLTech’s growing set of physical AI solutions, which include VisionX, Kinetic AI, IEdgeX and SmakTwin, to help G2000 organizations experiment, incubate and scale physical AI initiatives for increased competitiveness.

"Generative physical AI is set to revolutionize industrial automation, but bridging the gap from digital simulation to real-world deployment remains a critical challenge," said Deepu Talla, VP of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA. "HCLTech's innovation lab will help enterprises develop, test and validate the complex autonomous systems needed to turn AI ambitions into operational reality.”

“By combining HCLTech’s global AI Engineering capabilities with NVIDIA’s cutting-edge platforms, this new collaboration marks a pivotal step in strengthening our synergy in the Physical AI space. It empowers enterprises to reimagine physical operations, driving breakthroughs in robotics, automation, safety and operational intelligence, reinforcing our commitment to scaling AI-led transformation across industries and fukher deepening our strategic collaboration with NVIDIA,” said Vijay Guntur, CTO and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.

HCLTech’s physical AI solutions combine robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent edge technologies with AI, simulation and digital twins, helping enterprises boost productivity, resilience and sustainability in real-world environments.

Today, HCLTech has several G2000 organizations as clients in this space, including a leading pok company, the world’s leading hi-tech player and a European-based mining company.