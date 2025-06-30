HCLTech and OpenAI collaborate to drive enterprise-scale AI adoption

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI, a leading AI research and deployment company, to drive large-scale enterprise AI transformation as one of the first strategic services partners to OpenAI.



HCLTech’s deep industry knowledge and AI Engineering expertise lay the foundation for scalable AI innovation with OpenAI. This collaboration will enable HCLTech’s clients to leverage OpenAI’s industry-leading AI products portfolio alongside HCLTech’s foundational and applied AI offerings for rapid and scaled GenAI deployment.



Additionally, HCLTech will embed OpenAI’s industry-leading models and solutions across its industry-focused offerings, capabilities and proprietary platforms, including AI Force, AI Foundry, AI Engineering and industry-specific AI accelerators. This deep integration will help its clients modernize business processes, enhance customer and employee experiences and unlock growth opportunities, covering the full AI lifecycle, from AI readiness assessments and integration to enterprise-scale adoption, governance and change management.



HCLTech will roll out ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI APIs internally, empowering its employees with secure, enterprise-grade generative AI tools.Vijay Guntur, Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech, said, “We are honored to work with OpenAI, the global leader in generative AI foundation models. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering Global 2000 enterprises with transformative AI solutions. It reaffirms HCLTech's robust engineering heritage and aligns with OpenAI's spirit of innovation. Together, we are driving a new era of AI-powered transformation across our offerings and operations at a global scale.”

Giancarlo ‘GC” Lionetti, Chief Commercial Officer at OpenAI, said, “HCLTech’s deep industry knowledge and AI engineering expertise sets the stage for scalable AI innovation. As one of the first system integration companies to integrate OpenAI to improve efficiency and enhance customer experiences, they’re accelerating productivity and setting a new standard for how industries can transform using generative AI.”