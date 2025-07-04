Has Whatsapp Stopped Working on Your Phone?

Whatsapp has been discontinued for older models of Apple and Android phones due to updated software requirements. The move was supposed to come into effect on May 5th but got extended by a month, allowing for users to make a switch. This decision came as the Meta-owned platform raised the minimum requirements for usage in its regular cycle update.

The app will no longer be available for phones running on any version earlier than iOS 15.1 and Android 5.1. This means that the following iPhone models such as the 5s, 6, and 6 Plus will no longer be compatible with Whatsapp. iPhones 6s, 6s Plus, and SE (1st gen) , while mentioned on the list, can still be updated to the latest version and made compatible. Androids models which will lose the app include Samsung Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 3, Sony Xperia Z1, LG G2, Huawei Ascend P6, Moto G (1st Gen), Motorola Razr HD, Moto E 2014, and HTC One X. As Meta explains, the reason for this discontinuation in certain models is due to the devices and their operating systems being outdated, having fewer users, lacking security updates, and being unable to support Whatsapp’s essential new features. These problems could easily lead to security breaches and by updating their software, the app can focus on its performance, security, and introduce new features to its current users.





This article is authored by Rishima Mosali from Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts, Pune. Interning at Deccan Chronicle