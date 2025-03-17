Google’s AI Model Reportedly Being Used to Remove Watermarks

Several users of X and Reddit pointed out that Gemini 2.0 Flash model will remove watermark images by Getty Images and other popular stock media websites. They also pointed out that the Gemini 2.0 Flash won’t just remove watermarks but also fill the gaps caused by the deletion of watermarks. The free-to-use AI model from Google is skilled in it compared to other AI models, reported TechCrunch.

Apart from removing watermarks, Gemini 2.0 Flash model has a few guardrails - its image generation feature can create images depicting celebrities and other copyrighted characters.

However, Gemini 2.0 Flash’s image generation feature is labeled as “experimental” and “not for production use.” It can only be accessed through AI Studio, Google’s platform for hosting AI developer tools.

This lack of restrictions will be objected to by the copyright holders. Removing a watermark without the copyright holder’s permission is considered illegal.

Models like Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet and OpenAI’s GPT-4 refused to remove watermarks.