Google’s AI Mode Now Available in Hindi

Tech giant Google has announced that its AI Mode will be available in Hindi, along with four other languages.

Hema Budaraju, Vice President of Product Management, Search at Google, said that AI Mode is now available in five new languages for users around the globe: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese.

AI Mode, which was initially launched for Indian users in July 2025, started in English and is now extending support to Hindi.

The AI Mode in Search delivers comprehensive, conversational responses to user queries by drawing on information from across the web.

The AI Mode, powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5, offers users the flexibility to type, speak, or take or upload an image to receive detailed answers with relevant links. Users can also engage in deeper interactions through follow-up questions.