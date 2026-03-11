Google Announces New Built-In AI Features To Chrome In India

New Delhi : Google on Wednesday announced built-in AI features integration to Chrome for users across India, a move it said would make the browsing experience more intuitive, secure and helpful for users. As part of this, Google said it is rolling out support for over 50 languages, including several Indic languages - Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.

"Google today announced it is bringing many of Chrome's latest AI features, including Gemini in Chrome, to users across India," the company said in a release.

Built on the company's latest Gemini 3.1 model, these features aim to help people seek and understand information more efficiently, enabling them "to get the most out of their browser".

These features will be available first on desktop and iOS.

Charmaine Dsilva, Director, Product Management for Chrome, Google said: "The browser is where we get work done, learn new things and connect with the world.

"With AI built directly into Chrome, we're aiming to make browsing the web even more intuitive, secure and helpful, and for users to have more proactive and intelligent experiences. We're thrilled for India to be one of the first markets to experience this transformation after the US, underscoring the country's enthusiasm and potential for driving the future of AI and emerging technologies across the globe," Dsilva said.

Users will be able to chat with a browsing assistant without switching tabs, according to Google.

This means that with Gemini in Chrome, users can multi-task with ease and instantly get help with whatever they're working on, without ever having to switch tabs. Users can just click the icon in the top right corner of their current tab and start chatting with their personalised browsing assistant.

Explaining this, the company said Chrome's built-in AI can help summarise lengthy web content, or, say, perform tasks like creating a pop quiz for an upcoming final and even remember pages users have previously visited so they can finally close the tabs they had set aside for later.

Integration with Gmail means users can even compose and send emails without leaving their current page. Users can just open the side panel and ask to send an email. Once it's finished, users will have the option to make any necessary edits and then get it sent with a single click.