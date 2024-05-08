Google wallet app launched for Android users in India

New Delhi: Technology giant Google on Wednesday launched the Google Wallet app for Android users in India, allowing them to securely store essentials like boarding passes, loyalty cards, event tickets, and public transport passes. “The digital wallet, which becomes operational in India from today, comes as a complementary service to existing payment app Google Pay,” a top official said.

“Google Pay is not going anywhere, it will remain our primary payment app, Google Wallet is specifically tailored for non-payment use cases. The idea behind the service was to create an open software where carriers, original equipment manufacturers or OEMs, and developers can build amazing products,” said Ram Papatla, GM and India Engineering Lead, Android at Google.

Find all your essentials in one place on your Android phone with Google Wallet 🤳 Download the app from Play Store to find your boarding passes, loyalty cards, metro cards, and more…safe and secure, even without internet ♥️ 🔗 Learn more: https://t.co/oauBdjK6Sc pic.twitter.com/SsaKyKzFFR



Google Wallet will allow users to save movie/event tickets, access boarding passes, store metro tickets, store office/corporate badges, and digitise physical documents. For the new service, Google has partnered with 20 Indian brands in the likes of Air India, IndiGo, Flipkart, Pine Labs, Kochi Metro, PVR and INOX, and said more partners would be onboarded in the months to come.

“Google Wallet offers users a single, organised location for fast, secure access to everyday essentials like boarding passes, loyalty cards, event tickets, public transport passes, gift cards, and more,” Google said in a statement, while Papatla said that the tech giant will surely ideate in future on building an all-in-one app that allows both payment and non-payment use cases.

“The company's top priority currently is value and engagement creation, onboarding partners, and gaining trust. The Google Wallet is built on the foundation of security and privacy,” he said, adding that Google remains committed to its promise of providing openness, choice, and safety.