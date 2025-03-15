Google To Replace Google Assistant With Gemini.

Tech giant Google announced that they will be replacing the Google Assistant on Android devices with Gemini later this year.

Google said that they will upgrade more users on mobile devices from Google Assistant to Gemini in coming months, and the Google Assistant will no longer be accessible on mobile devices or available for downloads later this year.

“Additionally, we’ll be upgrading tablets, cars, and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches, to Gemini,” Google said in a blog post.

“We’re also bringing a new experience, powered by Gemini, to home devices like speakers, displays, and TVs,” the company added.

Google said that they will be sharing more details with users in the next few months, and until then, Google Assistant will continue to operate on the above-mentioned devices.

The tech giant further said that they are continuing to focus on improving the Gemini user experience before the Assistant dwindles, especially for users who rely on Google Assistant. Google has added requested features to Gemini on Android devices, such as playing music, setting timers, or taking action from your lock screen.

This move isn’t surprising as Google Pixel 9 lineup came with Gemini as built-in virtual assistant. Google added that there are certain advanced features only available in Gemini, which can provide a new kind of help. “Features like Gemini Live for free-flowing, multimodal conversations and Deep Research, which transforms Gemini into a personal research assistant, are only possible with AI,” the company said.