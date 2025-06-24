Google Rolls Out AI Mode To Users In India

Google's AI mode, Which provides comprehensive, conversational responses to user queries, is now available to users in India.

The tech giant said users must opt in to the Q&A-style search tool through Search Labs, as the feature is still in its experimental stage.

Users in India can now ask complex questions in English. However, Google has not confirmed whether it plans to support local languages.

Earlier this year, the company began testing AI mode in the U.S. with Premium subscribers and later rolled it out to all users in the country following its I/O event.

Gradually, Google added more features, including voice and image search support, which the company says will also be available to users in India.

The AI mode is powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5.

Google has also introduced new products such as AI Overviews, which provide summaries of search results. According to the company, over 1.5 billion people are using AI Overviews globally.