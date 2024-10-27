Google Reportedly Launching Gemini 2.0 AI Model in December

Google is planning to launch the latest version of its AI model Gemini in December after reports of OpenAI planning to launch its flagship AI model next month.

According to a report by The Verge, Google's AI model Gemini 2.0 will be widely released in December but the model is not showing the performance gains that the Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis-led team hoped for.





In December, OpenAI is also planning to unveil its next flagship AI model. Apart from OpenAI and Google, Elon Musk's xAI, Anthropic and Meta are also launching their next frontier models soon.

Google launched the Gemini 1.0 and Gemini 1.0 Pro in December 2023. Meanwhile, Gemini 1.5 was launched in February. Meanwhile, Google has announced Project Astra during the I/O 2024 event but the launched date is yet to be known.

Project Astra answers queries of users via text, audio or video. Google shared a demo video where a new AI assistant can be seen conversing with the user and also answering questions.

