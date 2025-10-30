Google, Reliance Partner to Offer Gemini AI Pro Plan Free for 18 Months to Jio Users

Google has partnered with Reliance to offer its Gemini AI Pro Plan free of cost to Jio users for 18 months.

The plan, worth ₹35,000, will give users access to a premium suite of Google AI tools and expanded storage benefits.

The offer will initially be available to users aged 18 to 25 With the Jio Unlimited 5G plan, and will gradually soon roll out to all eligible Jio customers across India.

According to Google, Jio users will get access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, higher generation limits for creating images and videos via Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, 2 TB of cloud storage shared across Google Photos, Gmail, and Drive, including WhatsApp chat backups (for Android) Expanded access to NotebookLM for study and research and more.

Eligible users can activate the offer through the MyJio app, Google added.