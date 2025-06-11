Google Releases Android 16 for Supported Pixel Devices

Google has released Android 16 to supported Pixel smartphones, with more phone brands expected to receive the update later this year.

“Android 16 lays the foundation for our new Material 3 Expressive design, with features that make Android more accessible and easy to use,” said Seang Chau, Vice President and General Manager of Android Platform.

Android 16 introduces iOS-like live notifications on the lock screen and adds support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio devices, allowing users to use them as their phone’s microphone. Users can now also control the volume on connected devices directly from their phone.

The latest Android update includes Advanced Protection 2, which offers enhanced security against online threats, harmful apps, unsafe websites, scam calls, and more.

Google announced that Android 16’s desktop windowing feature will roll out to tablets later this year. The tech giant will also introduce custom keyboard shortcuts in a future update.

Other new features in Android 16 include HDR screenshots, adaptive refresh rate, and identity check.