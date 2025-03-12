Google Pixel 10 Base Model May Feature Three Cameras, Renders Reveal

Google may add an extra camera to the Pixel 10 base model, according to renders from OnLeaks. The images published by Android Headlines show the Pixel 10 looks almost similar to the Pixel 9 but with a third rear camera.

Image Source: Android Authority

As per the outlet, the Pixel 10 will come with a 6.3-inch display, which is similar to the Pixel 9. The Pixel 10 will be 0.1 mm thicker than the Pixel 9.

The upcoming Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL will not see many changes, and both the phones will get a hair thicker than the 9 Pro and Pro XL, according to Android Headlines. The Pixel 10 will be coming with flat sides once again, and the power button will be above the volume rocker. The Pixel 10 series is expected to feature Google’s Tensor G5 chip, made by TSMC instead of Samsung. The G5 chip is said to be more powerful and less prone to overheating than the Pixel 9 series.

Image Source: Android Authority