Google Meet Back After Service Disruption

Google said on Monday the disruption affecting its video-communication service, Google Meet, has subsided after impacting thousands of users in the U.S. earlier in the day.

Customers were experiencing slow user interface loads and were unable to join meet sessions, the company had said.

"From preliminary analysis, the root cause of the issue is a recent change in content edge cache," according to Google's status dashboard. The issue was resolved by rolling back the change, the company said.

As of 2.43 p.m. ET, about 600 users were facing the issue, down from nearly 16,400 incidents reported earlier, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.