Google May Launch Pixel 10 Series On August 20.

Tech giant Google will reportedly launch the Pixel 10 series on August 20 at a Made by Google event. The handsets are expected to arrive in stores on August 28.

According to a report by Android Headlines, Google planned to unveil the Pixel 10 series on August 13, but the release was pushed back by a week.

Google may also launch the Pixel Watch 4 alongside the Pixel 10 series at the event, according to Android Headlines.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro with similar display sizes, along with a larger Pixel 10 XL and a foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The Google Pixel 10 is rumored to resemble the Pixel 9, suggesting no major design changes in the upcoming model.

The Pixel 10 series will be powered by the new Tensor G5 processor, produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) instead of Samsung. The Tensor G5 chip will be built on TSMC’s 3nm process.

The Pixel 10 will reportedly feature a triple-camera setup, including main and ultra-wide sensors similar to those in the Pixel 9a, along with a telephoto lens.

The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are expected to retain their existing camera configurations. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might also adopt the Pixel 9a’s primary sensor.

The Google Pixel 10 series will debut with Android 16, which is set to introduce a range of new features.