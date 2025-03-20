Google Launches Pixel 9a in India With Tensor G4 Chip, 48MP Camera

Google Pixel 9a will be available in four colour options: Iris, Peony, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

The Pixel 9a features a 6.3-in display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Google claims that the Pixel 9a has the brightest display on an A-series ever, which is 35% brighter than the Pixel 8a at 2700 nits.

Google has launched the budget Pixel phone, “Pixel 9a”, in India with Google Tensor G4 chip.

The Pixel 9a sports an upgraded dual rear camera setup - 48MP main camera and an 13MP ultrawide camera. Google has introduced Macro focus on the Pixel 9a, which is the first on an A-series phone.

The budget Pixel phone from Google is equipped with AI-powered photography features, which are available in the Pixel 9 series. The AI features include Add Me, Best Take, Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Audio Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and the new Panorama with Night Sight.

The Pixel 9a features a 5,100 mAh battery, and Google said that this smartphone has the best battery life of any Pixel phone currently available. It is said to offer 30 hours of battery life and over 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

The newly launched Pixel smartphone runs on Anroid 15 and will receive 7 years of OS updates and security updates. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The smartphone comes with Gemini as a built-in virtual assistant and works with Google apps like Maps, Calendar, and YouTube.

The Pixel 9a is equipped with 8GB of RAM and is available in two storage options - 128GB and 256GB.

Google Pixel 9a is priced at Rs 49,999 and will go on sale in India in April via its retail partners.